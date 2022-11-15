ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, NY

Scholar Athlete: Ellie Ross

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Port Washington High School senior Ellie Ross is a state champion in tennis and a copy editor for her school's newspaper.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

