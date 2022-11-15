ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now hiring: Nonprofit medical transport service helping people with special needs seeks drivers

By News 12 Staff
A nonprofit medical transport service that helps people with special needs now needs help itself.

CLC Group says its mission is to make day-to-day life easier for adults who are handicapped or disabled by offering transportation across the Hudson Valley.

"To and from medical appointments, dental appointments, grocery stores, laundry, day-hab programs," says Desiree Antonini, executive director of CLC Transportation.

Before the pandemic, Antonini says they were doing up to 200 trips on a daily basis. They were forced to downsize once the world went on pause.

"Down to probably 15, everything shut down and the 15 to 20 clients that we were doing on a daily basis were those of need; chemotherapy clients or dialysis clients," says Antonini.

CLC transportation says it is still struggling to bounce back.

"We have the demand. The problem is we don't have drivers. So, I'm down to seven drivers when I used to have 22," says Antonini.

Because they don't have drivers, the vehicles are just sitting and unable to provide any service.

"The disappointment to let somebody with a disability have to wait for a return time when they're at a medical appointment for 45 minutes to an hour," says Antonini.

Individuals who rely on CLC Transportation say those wait times are affecting them.


