Trump Trolled Ahead of Big Announcement by Airplane Banner Calling Him a Loser

By Zachary Petrizzo
 1 day ago
Phelan M. Ebenhack / Getty Images

Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s widely expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement Tuesday night, his Mar-a-Lago club was trolled by a small prop plane carrying a banner that read: “YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024” The ex-commander-in-chief has been under fire in recent days for a less-than-stellar midterm showing, which many in his own party are blaming on the extreme views and 2020 election denial parroted by many of Trump’s chosen candidates. A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the plane.

Jam'n
1d ago

Trumps ear were probably steaming!! 😂🤣😂🤣 They should make sure to fly over, during his Big Announcement! Ya know, like Trump said, biggest thing to be remembered ever, in history 🙄 What A PITIFUL little man 😂🤣😂🤣

Ultimate One ⚓️
1d ago

Oh Donnie boy, the "Truth is in the Sky" above you, "You Lost Again Donald", put that on your Truth Social, for at least it's positively True...

meggieturi
1d ago

Ha ha ha! Trump is like the fly with a frog staring at it just before the tongue nails it….he’s toast but just doesn’t know it quite yet.

