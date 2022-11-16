Trump Trolled Ahead of Big Announcement by Airplane Banner Calling Him a Loser
Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s widely expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement Tuesday night, his Mar-a-Lago club was trolled by a small prop plane carrying a banner that read: “YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024” The ex-commander-in-chief has been under fire in recent days for a less-than-stellar midterm showing, which many in his own party are blaming on the extreme views and 2020 election denial parroted by many of Trump’s chosen candidates. A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the plane.
