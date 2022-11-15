Read full article on original website
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
SEAN HANNITY: This is a national disgrace
Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out why Election Day should be a national holiday and why states need to restore election integrity in his opening monologue on 'Hannity.'
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Wives of Russian soldiers showed up at Ukraine border and demanded to take their husbands home, report says
Wives of Russian soldiers traveled to a military base at the Ukrainian border, The Insider reported. They said their husbands were wounded on the front and demanded they be taken out of the country. One woman said if officials don't help, she would go to the front to rescue the...
Investigators Now Think Trump Took Classified Documents For Ego, Not Money
Witnesses have suggested to the FBI that Trump just didn’t want to “give up what he believed was his property,” The Washington Post reported.
U.S. charges Russians for shipping military equipment, Venezuelan oil
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five Russian nationals for sanctions evasion and other violations related to shipping military technologies bought from U.S. manufacturers to Russian buyers, some of which ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Paul Pelosi attack: New federal indictment reveals what suspect was wearing when police arrived
David DePape was arrested inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home after allegedly bashing her husband's skull with a hammer late last month.
Arizona rancher won't leave despite MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers invading his property: 'I'm tough'
Arizona rancher Jim Chilton joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has directly impacted his ranch and his family, including when MS-13 showed up at his door.
Idaho woman arrested in boy's disappearance made TikTok posts standing in front of his missing person flyer
Idaho police have arrested Sarah Wondra, of Fruitland, for allegedly failing to report the death of a missing boy named Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan.
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
🎥 U.S. responds after Russian missiles hit NATO member Poland
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people. A second person confirmed to The...
Florida pregnant mother shot and killed while parked in car, police say
A Florida pregnant mother of a one-year-old was shot and killed before she was found by police on late Friday night, according to officials.
Possible recount in Arizona governor race, Eric Swalwell's 'stupid' message and more top headlines
POSSIBLE RECOUNT - Republican Kari Lake defeated in high profile governor race. Continue reading …. SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES - NBC mum after pulling Miguel Almaguer's ‘explosive’ Paul Pelosi report. Continue reading …. WHO'S WHO? - Meet the potential GOP candidates running for president in 2024. Continue reading …
Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace: 'A lot of bad blood'
Rival biker gangs in Chicago have reportedly been faced escalating violence as the Mongol National Motorcycle Club moves in on territory reportedly claimed by the Outlaws.
Idaho quadruple student homicide: 'Crime of passion,' 'burglary gone wrong' among possible motives, mayor says
Idaho police are trying to narrow down a motive in the slayings of four college students, which could include "burglary gone wrong" or a "crime of passion."
'The Blood Is Pouring & Pouring': Russian Marines Pen Letter BEGGING Vladimir Putin To Change Strategy In Ukraine
Troops of Russian marines have reportedly penned a letter to Vladimir Putin begging the Russian leader to rethink his strategy in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The startling development comes as upwards of 75,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have fallen since Putin first invaded Ukraine on February 24. Article continues...
