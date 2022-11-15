Your weekly horoscope, Nov. 16-22

Aries

March 21 – April 20

I don’t mean to alarm you, but there are just seven weeks left of this year. With that in mind, it may not be too late to organize some time off work so you can take a holiday adventure. Even if that’s not possible, still consider taking a little down time. If day trips around your local area or staycations around town is all you can manage, then do it. You really need a shift in perspective to fire up your enthusiasm again.

Leo

July 21 – August 20

Life has felt like you’ve been stuck inside a pin ball machine for quite some time now. While that isn’t set to change for a while just yet, you do get a break this week. This is due to both Venus and Mercury moving into your Fun Zone. Yes, fun! Do you remember what that is? Put your worries and troubles to one side for a while and seek out opportunities to let your hair down and enjoy yourself.

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

It’s time to emerge from hibernation. Your batteries are recharged so you should be filled with joy, inspiration and motivation to take your next steps. As planets begin to pile up in your sign, you’ll get to tap into some of your own thoughts and desires. While a lot of attention has been focused on family and relationships, the tides are now beginning to turn toward you. Indulge in a little luxury or an enjoyable experience this week!

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

It’s likely you’ve had your fair share of drama and intensity over these past few weeks. You probably really need a break right about now. You may now be prompted to explore what your fears actually are around growth, change and progress. Moving forward will mean a shift in perspective, whether that is emotionally, energetically or financially – or all of the above! Some tough discussions may reveal new insights as well as solutions that may turn out better than you expect.

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

Get set for an increased sense of joy and happiness when it comes to your domestic life. Your patron planet, Mercury, joins Venus and together, they occupy your Home Zone for a while. You might find it easier to gain consensus, get along a little better with your family members or create a vision for your domestic future. If the buying or selling of real estate is on the table, negotiations are likely to go well too.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

It’s that time of year where you reached the end of the road and you’re ready to rest. Despite this, you’re in such a busy phase of life as your schedule is set at a punishing pace. With that in mind, it may be more about changing your scenery in order to gain a fresh perspective. A working holiday perhaps? Can you work from home / a different office? While there’s tasks to be done, injecting a little inspiration into them can help you feel motivated again.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

You’ve been doing a lot of self-discovery recently. Confused about shifting priorities, changing desires and a general lack of energy are all possible. This week’s astrology may remind you that you don’t have to do everything all on your own! A problem shared is a problem halved. The time for stewing on things is done. Allow yourself to lean into a little support and watch just how much better everything well feel in all aspects of your life – particularly an important relationship!

Libra

September 21 – October 20

Whether you think you can, or you can’t, you’re right! Your mindset and perspective really do tend to point the direction your life goes in – for better or worse. Like attracts like. So if you’re less than pleased with your current circumstances, start by changing your mind. You don’t have to pretend that everything’s dandy if it isn’t. But being grateful for what is going well will ensure there’s more of that to come! Look for joy and you’ll find it.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

Your silly season officially begins this week as planet begin to move into your social sector. This is the time of year where extending yourself both personally and professionally can really set you up for success as the old year becomes new. More fun, more connections, more networking and more experiences will likely bring an array of new opportunities. Even more so if they are somehow related to boosting your cash flow and income! Deals, negotiations and agreements are likely to go well!

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

This time of year can be an absolute killer for the waistline! Halloween, Thanksgiving as well as all the other holiday celebrations. Before you know it, the New Year arrives and you’re five – ten pounds heavier! Don’t think you’ll wait until 2023 to get into shape. You’ve still got seven weeks left of this year to start incorporating some healthy habits. It wouldn’t be wise to go gangbusters now, but you also don’t have make next years hill steeper neither.

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

You’ve been in the crossfire of some of the year’s most potent astrology for a little while now and there’s more to come. To say you’re tired is an understatement. That said, are you tired or uninspired? It could be a combination of both. This week, your job is to look for ways to boost your confidence and think big picture. Small, yet affirmative steps that make you feel good will be sure to boost your abundance, in all of its many forms.

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

There’s no rest for the wicked, as they say. And while many people may be starting to wind down there year work-wise, yours is really beginning to gear up. While you may be at odds with attempting to balance your professional progress and your domestic desires, the effort you make now will be sure to pay off early next year. Keep your focus on your long-term goals and aspirations. This week’s astrology offers chances to begin to realize them.

