Ted Cruz warns Democrats could do 'generational damage' if Herschel Walker loses Georgia Senate runoff
Sen. Ted Cruz detailed the significance of a potential Herschel Walker win in Georgia, explaining how it is pertinent to rein in the far-left agenda
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Ron DeSantis finally responds to attacks from Trump, media: 'Check out the scoreboard'
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to attacks from former President Donald Trump and the media on Tuesday. Trump made a flurry of attacks against DeSantis in the days surrounding Election Day, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious" and claiming to be responsible for his success in Florida. DeSantis, Trump's most credible rival for a presidential run in 2024, remained silent on the issue until responding to questions on the topic at a Tuesday press conference.
Possible recount in Arizona governor race, Eric Swalwell's 'stupid' message and more top headlines
POSSIBLE RECOUNT - Republican Kari Lake defeated in high profile governor race. Continue reading …. SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES - NBC mum after pulling Miguel Almaguer's ‘explosive’ Paul Pelosi report. Continue reading …. WHO'S WHO? - Meet the potential GOP candidates running for president in 2024. Continue reading …
Democratic Party responds to Trump's 2024 announcement: 'He will lose again'
The Democratic Party has issued a statement responding to former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he is running for the presidency in 2024, predicting he will lose. "Donald Trump was a failure as president; that’s why he lost in 2020 and it’s why he will lose again," DNC Chair...
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
SEAN HANNITY: This is a national disgrace
Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out why Election Day should be a national holiday and why states need to restore election integrity in his opening monologue on 'Hannity.'
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
Border agents find $2M in cocaine, dead man near capsized boat in Puerto Rico
Border agents discovered 198 pounds of cocaine and a dead person near a capsized boat in Puerto Rico.
Minutes before Trump announcement, DeSantis receives standing ovation at Republican confab
ORLANDO – Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida received a hero’s welcome on Tuesday night, as he addressed an audience of leading Republicans minutes before former President Donald Trump announced he was launching a 2024 White House bid. DeSantis, who last week won a landside re-election victory for a...
Joe Manchin gets a GOP challenger for his West Virginia Senate seat
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., announced Tuesday that he will run for Senate in 2024 in a bid to unseat Sen. Joe Manchin. "West Virginia values are at risk in this country. We’re bankrupting America. I want to be a part of the solution there," Mooney said in a radio interview on MetroNews Talkline on Tuesday morning.
TUCKER CARLSON: This lie could get millions of Americans killed
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to false reports Russian missiles hit Poland and gives his take on the FTX meltdown on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state. Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Republicans must fight Biden’s trillion-dollar spending by refusing to give in on debt limit
Republicans must protect taxpayers, fight Biden’s trillion-dollar spending by being strong on debt limit. GOP can negotiate spending reforms in new Congress.
Casey Anthony reportedly accuses father George in death of 2-year-old daughter, Caylee: 'She was cold'
A three-part docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," is expected to air on Peacock on Nov. 29, according to a 38-second teaser released Tuesday.
Texas man falls to his death after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler passing under bridge
A Texas man has died after being struck by an overpass while filming himself dancing on top of an 18-wheeler in an incident police are currently investigating.
