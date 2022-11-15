Police and fire departments on LI take part in Toys for Tots Collection Drive

The Toys for Tots Collection Drive kicked off Tuesday to put a smile on the faces of children across Long Island.

The Marines along with Nassau and Suffolk County police and local fire departments collect donated toys from locations across Long Island.

They are hoping to give out 700,000 toys this year.

"It's good to send that message that we are part of the community giving back and again putting a smile on kids' faces - so precious," says Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Students from Stewart Elementary School in Garden City collected hundreds of toys.

They say it feels great to give back.

To donate to Toys for Tots Long Island, click here .