Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three UVA football players. The post Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive appeared first on NewsOne.
UVa shooting suspect bought 2 guns this year after failing background check in 2021, gun store says
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia shooting suspect bought two guns this year after failing a background check in 2021 and attempting to buy a handgun when he was underage, according to the store that sold him the weapons. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, purchased a Ruger AR-556...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones faces new charges before arraignment, 1 victim out of hospital
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is to be arraigned for three counts of murder Wednesday, as well as charges of malicious wounding in relation to the two survivors.
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
Witness claims UVA suspect shot victim while he was sleeping, shooting not random
The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.
University of Virginia shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the suspect in the shooting death of three University of Virginia football players over the weekend was held without bail after he made his first court appearance Wednesday.
Witness reveals U.Va. shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot victim while he was sleeping, shooting not random
The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.
UVA shooting suspect was on police radar before shooting
The man accused of killing three people and wounding two others at the University of Virginia was the focus of a "threat assessment" months before the shooting.
Suspect in U.Va. deadly shooting transferred to Albemarle, hearing scheduled
The suspect charged in connection to a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia has been transferred and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week
People visiting and living in Virginia may wonder why U.S. and state flags will be lowered to half-staff for three days this week. It’s due to a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
University of Virginia police chief was told live while he was on the air that a student suspected of killing 3 others was in custody
"We just received information the suspect is in custody," University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo said during a live press conference on Monday.
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
Team created to stop violence knew about Chris Jones before UVA shooting
The University of Virginia student accused of killing three classmates and wounding two others in a shooting came to the attention of the school's Threat Assessment Team twice since February 2021.
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
UVA shooting suspect in custody; all 3 victims were football players
The University of Virginia’s police chief announced on Monday that the suspect in a shooting that killed three members of the school’s football team is in custody, ending an hourslong manhunt that triggered a campus-wide lockdown. At a press conference in Charlottesville, Va., UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo...
NBC News
539K+
Followers
60K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1