Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works talks reimbursements and more following inaccurate water bills
Birmingham Water Works addressed the concerns of Jefferson County residents regarding high and inaccurate water bills. Residents had the chance to address these concerns at a town hall meeting held by Jefferson County Commission, Birmingham Urban League, Inc., Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and the NAACP. Birmingham Water Works representatives talked...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council approves millions of dollars for Pratt City redevelopment
PRATT CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pratt City is getting millions of dollars to build dozens of affordable homes. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday morning to allocate the money. City leaders said they plan to break ground in North Pratt in early December to start building 52 new homes. The...
Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
wvtm13.com
Ted Debro accepts preservation challenge at historic church
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What does it mean to be a preservationist? It's likely a question you have never asked yourself, but some central Alabamians are answering that question every day in meaningful ways they hope won't go unnoticed. If you've visited Birmingham's historic 16th street Baptist Church, chances are...
wvtm13.com
Local and federal officials discuss gun violence in Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, health department, and U.S Attorney's office gathered for a panel discussion on gun violence in Birmingham. The Rotary Club of Birmingham hosted the lunch hour. The goal was to bring more attention to community members about a violent...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Gadsden awarded $147,000 grant for new remote emergency response robots
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Gadsden was awarded a Homeland Security Grant for $147,187 to secure two new emergency response robots. A city spokesperson said the units will replace a 21-year old piece of equipment that is now unserviceable and subject to breakdowns during operation. “I appreciate...
ABC 33/40 News
Free community food events adapting to meet the need ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
As inflation continues to impact families across the country, local community events distributing food in Etowah County are having to adapt to meet the need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. "Most of what we see is senior citizens that are on a fixed income. They say when they go to...
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
ABC 33/40 News
Free Naloxone training in Walker County could help combat opioid overdoses
The Nauvoo Volunteer Fire Department and The Healing Network of Walker County are teaming up with VitAL, Project Freedom, and the Jefferson County Department of Health for free community Naloxone training. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The training is Saturday,...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works working to pay back 47,000 residents who were overcharged
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have been overcharged on your water bill, Birmingham Water Works is now trying to make it right. BWW is issuing credits to all customers who were charged too much and it should be on your account by the end of this month. Rick Jackson...
wvtm13.com
Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
wbrc.com
Hoover payroll issue impacting both police and fire employees
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re continuing to follow a payroll issue in Hoover that is affecting firefighters and police officers. Attorney Scott Morro was contacted by the Police Benevolent Association back in September to help Hoover police officers. Morro has been in contact with the city of Hoover attorneys...
wbrc.com
New housing development causing concerns in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Council is meeting today for a public hearing where they will discuss developments around Ebenezer Swamp Ecological Preserve. Alabaster residents along with University of Montevallo students and faculty have expressed concerns to the council about the negative impact a new development could have on Ebenezer Swamp.
wvtm13.com
City plans project to clean up rough roads in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Making your drive smoother, the city of Birmingham is wrapping up a paving contract. It’s about a $7 million investment to help clean up potholes and other of problems with broken roads over decades in Birmingham. City officials have been working on this investment all...
wbrc.com
St. Clair Co. school board member resigns
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson, Tuscaloosa County schools working to improve test scores in failing schools
Across the state 79 schools are listed on the Alabama State Department of Education's Failing Schools list. Six of those schools come from Jefferson and Tuscaloosa County School districts. Five are in the Jefferson County School District. On the previous list, published with numbers from before the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Urban League offers rent and utility assistance programs ahead of winter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are in for another cold night and this recent drop in temperatures comes as many struggle to keep up high prices for basic essentials. Between inflation and high gas prices it’s expensive to live right now and now this cold snap ahead of winter has many families struggling to pay […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Coroner asks for help finding four families
The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding the families of four people who recently died in Jefferson County. 69-year-old Michael Wayne Hicks' body was found inside his apartment in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue South in Birmingham by police, who were performing a welfare check after a neighbor reached out to them. There is no evidence of foul play associated with his death.
Comments / 0