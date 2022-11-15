ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Water Works talks reimbursements and more following inaccurate water bills

Birmingham Water Works addressed the concerns of Jefferson County residents regarding high and inaccurate water bills. Residents had the chance to address these concerns at a town hall meeting held by Jefferson County Commission, Birmingham Urban League, Inc., Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and the NAACP. Birmingham Water Works representatives talked...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
Ted Debro accepts preservation challenge at historic church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What does it mean to be a preservationist? It's likely a question you have never asked yourself, but some central Alabamians are answering that question every day in meaningful ways they hope won't go unnoticed. If you've visited Birmingham's historic 16th street Baptist Church, chances are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local and federal officials discuss gun violence in Brimingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, health department, and U.S Attorney's office gathered for a panel discussion on gun violence in Birmingham. The Rotary Club of Birmingham hosted the lunch hour. The goal was to bring more attention to community members about a violent...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hoover payroll issue impacting both police and fire employees

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re continuing to follow a payroll issue in Hoover that is affecting firefighters and police officers. Attorney Scott Morro was contacted by the Police Benevolent Association back in September to help Hoover police officers. Morro has been in contact with the city of Hoover attorneys...
HOOVER, AL
New housing development causing concerns in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Council is meeting today for a public hearing where they will discuss developments around Ebenezer Swamp Ecological Preserve. Alabaster residents along with University of Montevallo students and faculty have expressed concerns to the council about the negative impact a new development could have on Ebenezer Swamp.
ALABASTER, AL
City plans project to clean up rough roads in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Making your drive smoother, the city of Birmingham is wrapping up a paving contract. It’s about a $7 million investment to help clean up potholes and other of problems with broken roads over decades in Birmingham. City officials have been working on this investment all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jefferson County Coroner asks for help finding four families

The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding the families of four people who recently died in Jefferson County. 69-year-old Michael Wayne Hicks' body was found inside his apartment in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue South in Birmingham by police, who were performing a welfare check after a neighbor reached out to them. There is no evidence of foul play associated with his death.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

