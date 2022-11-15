Read full article on original website
2news.com
Longtime Sparks City Councilmember John Mayer Dies
John Mayer served as the Ward 1 Councilmember in Sparks from 1991 to 2008. John served as Ward 1 Councilmember from June 1991 to November 2008 and was the city's longest-serving councilmember.
Nevada Appeal
Carson superintendent hears concerns over student behavior
Carson City Superintendent Andrew Feuling provided an overview of comments from site visits and listening sessions he collected in the first quarter. Feuling, who took the position on July 1 this year, presented his findings to the Board of Trustees on Nov. 8. The visits, which included a total of 29 sessions or meetings, were to identify consistencies in staff comments or needs for the Carson City School District’s daily work in instructional issues, administrative or operational needs and functions.
Nevada Appeal
Unofficial 2022 final Carson City election results
RAMIREZ, MARIA “LUPE” (NP) COBB‐ADAMS, SHANNA (NP) HOEN, WILLIAM “SCOTT” (NP) WILKE‐MCCULLOCH, STACIE (NP)
Nevada Appeal
News from the Churchill County School District
Kirsten Ritchie’s freshmen biology class took a non-traditional exam to wrap up their unit. Ritchie transformed her lab into a hands-on testing space. “I like to give non-traditional exams to reduce testing anxiety and create a visual environment to test my students,” Ritchie said. Students rotated through six...
2news.com
City of Reno Asking Community for Input on Cannabis Consumption Lounges
(Nov. 16, 2022) The City of Reno’s Business License team invites stakeholders to two public meetings to be held on the first floor of Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber. The meetings will be hybrid, meaning the public can participate in person or virtually. One takes place soon,...
Record-Courier
School board challengers win races
School Board challengers Susan Jansen, Katherine Dickerson and David Burns won their races after their opponents conceded. Two more days and 5,087 more ballots counted brought the Douglas County results of the 2022 general election into closer focus. Two-term school board trustee Robbe Lehmann said he conceded his race to...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care
The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
FOX Reno
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
kunr.org
Two newcomers, one incumbent elected to Washoe County Commission
In District 2, which covers South Reno to Washoe Valley, Washoe County assessor and Republican Mike Clark beat retired civil engineer and Democrat Keith Lockard. Clark’s top priorities are cleaning up the Truckee River, addressing mental health issues among people experiencing homelessness, and ensuring money “isn’t wasted” by the county. Clark has received funding from Robert Beadles, a prominent local GOP donor who has made false claims about Nevada’s election system and cited antisemitic propaganda online. He was also temporarily banned from county property for sending mass mailers, including a photo of a female county official in a bathing suit. Clark has a background in mortgage real estate and said his proudest moment as an assessor was concluding a property tax dispute in Incline Village and Crystal Bay that resulted in Washoe County being responsible for refunding excess taxes to residents.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City clerk candidates separated by 188 votes
The Carson City Clerk-Recorder updated local election results Monday and expects a couple hundred more ballots to be counted Tuesday. For the latest update, go to https://www.carson.org/home/showpublisheddocument/82675. “The state won’t pick it up on their site, though, until later this evening,” said Clerk-Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt. “We will only be posting...
Record-Courier
Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan
Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
visitcarsoncity.com
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
2news.com
Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City
Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
2news.com
Sparks and Reno Walmart Supercenters to Celebrate Grand Re-Openings with Community Celebrations
On Friday, November 18 at 8 a.m., the Sparks community will be welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 5065 Pyramid Way. After, at 9 a.m., the Reno community will be welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. A celebratory community event...
2news.com
Peppermill Reno hosting Pie it Forward Bake Sale to benefit The Empowerment Center
Get your Thanksgiving Pie and help a great cause! The Peppermill Reno will be hosting their 7th annual Pie it Forward bake sale and selling freshly baked pumpkin pies for $7. All proceeds will go directly to The Empowerment Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping women who suffer from substance abuse.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Measure G easily passes in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Voters overwhelmingly supported the City’s Measure G in the November election. Measure G — the City’s Cannabis Funding/Taxation Measure — received 63% approval from voters with 3,461 supporting the measure and 2,040 against. The measure was placed on the ballot...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City man arrested in Douglas County stabbing
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City man is facing charges in a stabbing in Douglas County. Efrain Gonzalez-Magana, 29, was arrested on Mica Drive in Indian Hills just before 11:00 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim was...
FOX Reno
Wildlife officials urge Reno residents to be bear aware as activity rises
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Both the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) are warning Reno residents to be wary of bears in the area. NDOW and RPD say they have seen an increase in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia, a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories to store fat for the winter.
FOX Reno
How harmful algae blooms could impact the future of beautiful blue Lake Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lake Tahoe is known internationally for its' beautiful blue hue, but what if that were to change?. There are a few factors contributing to the lake's blueness:. Clean air. Clean water. The amount of algae in the lake. UC Davis...
