ABC 33/40 News
To combat teacher shortage, Tuscaloosa City Schools will pay student teacher interns
Tuscaloosa City Schools votes to pay their student teacher interns to combat the teacher shortage. This is a pilot program that will start in January of 2023. "Because the supply is so low on certified teachers, it forces schools systems to look at different way to lock in good quality teachers as early as possible," said Mike Daria, the Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent.
disruptmagazine.com
Benefits of Earning a College Degree
Earning a college degree has become so vital that it is a central part of the “ideal life.” A college education, a job, a house, and a family are the foundations of a successful life. Success starts with a college education, even if it isn’t always that straightforward. By earning a college degree, you open up a world of opportunities. It prepares you intellectually and socially during schooling for your upcoming career and adult life.
