Earning a college degree has become so vital that it is a central part of the “ideal life.” A college education, a job, a house, and a family are the foundations of a successful life. Success starts with a college education, even if it isn’t always that straightforward. By earning a college degree, you open up a world of opportunities. It prepares you intellectually and socially during schooling for your upcoming career and adult life.

22 DAYS AGO