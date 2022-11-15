Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Banton Enjoys Career Night
Former Husker Dalano Banton enjoyed career night in Toronto's 115-111 win over Detroit on Monday night. The second-year Raptor enjoyed a career high for the second straight game, finishing with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting, along with four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. It marked the second straight game he posted a career high in points as he had 14 points in 13 minutes in Toronto's loss to Indiana on Saturday.
1011now.com
Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton
No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: Fans will not attend games in 2023 but want an aircraft carrier
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It is already the home season finale for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. The 2022...
1011now.com
No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
Walk-on QB Synek pops onto the radar of Husker fan base
As Nebraska finished out the last few snaps of Saturday's game at Michigan, that was walk-on Jarrett Synek taking snaps in the Big House. Clean-up duty as it was in Nebraska's 34-3 loss, it was something still of significant personal note. Here's guessing he wouldn't have even predicted such a scenario for himself back in August.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect visiting Lincoln for final home game
The home stretch for Nebraska football recruiting efforts is here. The light is at the end of the tunnel. The regular season is just a few weeks away and the final home game of the season is just a few days from now. That’s what makes this Senior Day in Lincoln such a weird one. Both for current members of the team, as well as possible future Cornhuskers like quarterback prospect JT Fayard.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: The situation at QB, and three more Nebraska football observations
I feel like a broken record at this point. Another week, another Tuesday where we talk about the "what ifs" at the quarterback position. Here are my four Husker football takeaways from Tuesday's availability with Mickey Joseph as NU prepares for Wisconsin in the final home game of the season.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - November 15th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
Yardbarker
Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
sunflowerstateradio.com
Southeast Community College Announces Major Sports Program Expansion
Southeast CC Athletics Director Brett Bright has announced that the school will add 14 sports programs starting in 2023. “We’re excited about going from 10 to 24 sports and increasing our student participation from 160, to close to 400.” Bright added, “We’re looking at new sports for Beatrice Campus such as men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s golf, men’s and women’s rodeo…and looking at, of course, always improving our facilities here. We’re looking at moving volleyball from here, over to our Milford Campus…and then at our Lincoln Campus, we’ll have men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track, cross country and possibly men’s and women’s tennis, as well.”
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
News Channel Nebraska
Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha
It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
