Southeast CC Athletics Director Brett Bright has announced that the school will add 14 sports programs starting in 2023. “We’re excited about going from 10 to 24 sports and increasing our student participation from 160, to close to 400.” Bright added, “We’re looking at new sports for Beatrice Campus such as men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s golf, men’s and women’s rodeo…and looking at, of course, always improving our facilities here. We’re looking at moving volleyball from here, over to our Milford Campus…and then at our Lincoln Campus, we’ll have men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track, cross country and possibly men’s and women’s tennis, as well.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO