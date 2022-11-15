ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Local doctor says kids’ illness is showing up early

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7c8p_0jC5LP7Y00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Health care experts around Ohio say children’s hospitals around the state are busier than usual for this time of the year.

It’s something healthcare officials and even parents have been noticing for weeks, thanks to a pair of viruses spreading at the same time.

Here’s what you need to know about RSV, which is surging among children

“RSV is increasing week over week. Influenza’s increasing more quickly week over week,” said Dr. Michael Bigham, a doctor with Akron Children’s Hospital.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Tuesday that emergency rooms, urgent care centers and primary offices are all experiencing very high patient volumes.

Local pediatrician Dr. Manny Spirtos said the jump in cases is happening earlier than usual.

“I’m probably seeing the same amount that we normally do for a regular season. I think the difference is it’s the second week of November as opposed to the second week in January,” he said.

Both RSV and the flu can cause the most concern among the very young, especially those under the age of one. The flu can also impact the elderly and those with immune problems.

As for RSV cases, doctors say most will improve on their own. They recommend treating symptoms as they arise. Since the virus is so easily transmissible, there are steps to take if you or your child is sick.

“That includes washing your hands. If you have to be out in public, I think wearing a mask is still an option and probably does reduce RSV transmission as well,” Bigham said.

For now, doctors don’t see either RSV or influenza peaking anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
Ars Technica

Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids

A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

55K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy