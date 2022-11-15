ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halos Today

Angels News: LA Shuffles Roster Ahead of Rule 5 Protection Deadline

By Noah Camras
Halos Today
Halos Today
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKlbC_0jC5LLps00

They made some changes to protect a few minor leaguers.

The Angels made some minor roster moves on Tuesday just ahead of the Rule 5 protection deadline.

The team designated three players for assignment, creating room for two minor leaguers on the 40-man roster. RHP Touki Toussaint, LHP Rob Zastryzny and RHP Nash Walters were all DFA'd, while LHP Kolton Ingram and RHP Jose Soriano were added to the active roster.

Ingram pitched in 50 games for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas in 2022. He went 6-2 with a 2.67 ERA, and struck out 73 batters. The former 37th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft turned 26-years-old in October.

As for Soriano, he appeared in seven games across the Arizona League and Single-A. He had a 2.08 ERA across those 13 innings. He turned 24-years-old in October.

As for the three players DFA'd, Toussaint appeared in eight games for the Angels this season, sporting a 4.62 ERA across 25.1 innings pitched. Zastryzny allowed two earned runs in three innings with the Angels this season. And Walters faced three batters in 2022 for the Angels, allowing a single and a walk, and recording a ground out.

Ingram and Soriano are officially protected from the Rule 5 Draft.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency

The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team

The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels in exchange for Hunter Renfroe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Janson Junk, right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, according to a news release Tuesday evening. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President and General...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates Sign Nate Webb To Minor League Deal

The Pirates are in agreement with righty Nate Webb on a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, per Robert Murray of Fansided. Webb had previously been DFA’d and non-tendered by the Royals. Webb, who had been DFA’d by the Royals on Tuesday before the deadline to...
batterypower.com

Guillermo Heredia reportedly headed to the KBO

After spending the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, it appears that Guillermo Heredia is heading overseas to play in 2023. Francys Romero reports that Heredia intends to sign with a KBO team and is dropping out of playing with Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League. The Braves...
ATLANTA, GA
Halos Today

Halos Today

Anaheim, CA
710
Followers
191
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

HalosToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/angels

Comments / 0

Community Policy