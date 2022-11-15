Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Bakersfield Now
Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
LA deputies shoot and kill man with knives in Santa Clarita
An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday.The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a "possible burglary in progress" near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service.The suspect was reportedly armed with two knives and lunged at deputies and one deputy opened fire on him, according to a sheriff's statement.Deputies said they recovered two knives at the scene.Only one deputy was involved in the shooting, Serna said.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Woman pleads not guilty to murder in Rosamond slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested in connection with a homicide in Rosamond pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder. Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon ordered Gabriela Martinez held on $1 million bail and set her next hearing for Nov. 30. Martinez, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Ramirez, 37, […]
Woman to return to Kern for 2nd resentencing in Bradley St. Clair killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, Susan Clevenger was resentenced for her role in the 2000 kidnapping and killing of a property manager for whom she worked. Due to changes in the felony murder rule, Clevenger’s murder conviction in the death of Bradley St. Clair was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was […]
Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
Police fatally shoot suspect in Santa Ana
Police fatally shot wounded a person in Santa Ana Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street.At some point during their interaction, police shot the suspect, wounding them. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead.The reason for the shooting was not immediately known. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
KGET 17
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill church members
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to kill members of a church, according to the department. BPD responded to Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal on Tuesday for a threat investigation and learned Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield had made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, according to a department news release.
Murder suspect had firing pin, gun barrel on him during traffic stop: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After using her GMC Yukon to pick up their daughter, Victor Rivera returned and said he “screwed up,” the woman told investigators. Knowing Rivera’s violent temper, she didn’t ask for details, but he told her he “popped someone,” the woman said according to newly-released sheriff’s reports filed in court. She understood […]
Bakersfield Now
Shooting threat to Valley Plaza Mall called in from out of state
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating whether a shooting threat called into the Valley Plaza Mall on Monday was credible. Officers responded to the Target around 9:08 pm following a report of someone threatening to shoot people inside the mall. When they arrived they didn't...
Bakersfield Now
One dead after crash in Delano: CHP
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: 11/17/22 (7:10 a.m.) CHP has confirmed one man died in the car crash that happened this morning. Officials said that the driver in the pick-up truck was driving east on 9th Avenue when they crashed into the box truck which was driving south on Driver Road.
signalscv.com
Foot chase leads to transient woman’s arrest
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies chased a 24-year-old transient woman suspected of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Canyon Country, LASD officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. at...
Police release photos, video of suspect wanted in fatal shooting outside South Los Angeles meat market
Police on Wednesday released images and video showing a man wanted for a shooting outside a meat market in South Los Angeles that left one person dead and two others wounded last month. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, just east of Royalty Market, […]
Man sentenced for deadly mistaken identity shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Keontay Shoemake, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder. He had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the […]
Supervisors extend $10K reward for info in San Dimas killing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
Bakersfield Now
GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
Antelope Valley Press
Search nets drug, weapons cache
PALMDALE — Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on several firearms and narcotics-related charges, Tuesday, after responding to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon and finding numerous guns and narcotics paraphernalia in plain sight, station officials reported. Deputies responded at about 10:20 p.m., to...
2 teens arrested following carjacking, car chase in Bakersfield
Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday night, November 14th, following a carjacking that led to a car chase that began in East Bakersfield and damaged multiple vehicles in Southwest Bakersfield.
