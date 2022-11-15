Read full article on original website
The strength of the schedule says the Chicago Bulls are right where they need to be
The Chicago Bulls are struggling but their schedule to start the season hasn’t been easy at all
Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers
No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game
Donovan Mitchell remains questionable as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Why Lauri Markkanen's Rise Is Instructive for Bulls, Patrick Williams
Why Markkanen's rise is instructive for Bulls, Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through the Utah Jazz’s unexpected 10-6 start, Lauri Markkanen is averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 rebounds on 52.3 percent shooting. On Wednesday in New Orleans, Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams takes averages of 9.3 points...
Clippers gearing up to steal yet another much-valued Lakers target
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been very interesting the last three or so years. While the Clippers have absolutely dominated the head-to-head matchup in this new era of the LA rivalry, the Lakers are the team that has a championship to show for it. Many assumed...
Lonzo Ball Can Help Bulls' Issues, But Roster Flaws Go Deeper
Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The...
Cavs Top 3: Evan Mobley’s most complete game of the year not enough in loss to the Milwaukee Bucks
Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers fell short on Wednesday to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 8-6 and have dropped five in a row. The Cavs came into Milwaukee short-handed, with Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade out. That right there should’ve been all we needed to know, as they are arguably the two best defensive players the team has at the moment, at least in terms of practical efficiency and not upside.
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bulls need to improve their rebounding if they want to win more games
The Chicago Bulls are off to a disappointing start, losing eight of their first 14 games, including their last two. The Bulls have to do a much better job rebounding, or they might have a hard time making the playoffs. The good news is that there’s still plenty of basketball left and they can turn the season around.
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
Yardbarker
Watch: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo
Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!. In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward. Mobley...
This season proves Clippers deserve far more criticism than Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have become the butt of everyone’s joke this season. To be fair, the purple and gold are an easy target after a 3-10 start despite having one of the most expensive payrolls in the entire sport. The team has been a disaster to watch dating...
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
ESPN
CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110
NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
Cardinals: Teoscar Hernandez trade sets up deal for Blue Jays catcher
The Toronto Blue Jays made a major trade with one of their outfielders Wednesday, leading many to believe they are targeting a new center fielder. The St. Louis Cardinals have been relatively quiet so far this offseason, but a major move by the Toronto Blue Jays is setting the two clubs up as likely trade partners.
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Grizzlies suffered a 102-92...
The Cardinals would make a huge mistake signing these starting pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals may decide to spend money on a starting pitcher this offseason, but signing any of these players would be a major mistake. With money to spend this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals may find themselves handing out some pretty big contracts. Even though fans would love them to spend money, who they spend it on matters a lot.
Atlanta Falcons: Three players who should be starting right now
Three players who should be starting for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. There has been plenty wrong with this Atlanta Falcons team over the past two games. Certain players have just not been playing up to the standard that they should be, while others have shown that they deserve to be starting.
ESPN
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112
MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
