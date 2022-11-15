ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers

No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
Centre Daily

The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz

As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
NBC Chicago

Lonzo Ball Can Help Bulls' Issues, But Roster Flaws Go Deeper

Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The...
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Evan Mobley’s most complete game of the year not enough in loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers fell short on Wednesday to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 8-6 and have dropped five in a row. The Cavs came into Milwaukee short-handed, with Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade out. That right there should’ve been all we needed to know, as they are arguably the two best defensive players the team has at the moment, at least in terms of practical efficiency and not upside.
Yardbarker

Watch: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo

Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!. In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward. Mobley...
ESPN

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110

NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
ESPN

Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112

MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
FanSided

FanSided

