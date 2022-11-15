Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
One dead after crash in Delano: CHP
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: 11/17/22 (7:10 a.m.) CHP has confirmed one man died in the car crash that happened this morning. Officials said that the driver in the pick-up truck was driving east on 9th Avenue when they crashed into the box truck which was driving south on Driver Road.
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Wible Road just after 4:30 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was ejected upon impact and was found lying on the side of the road.
Bakersfield Now
Driver thrown from truck after crashing into tree: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — One person is in the hospital after crashing into a tree Tuesday morning. On November 15, at around 4:30 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a crash in the 6200 block of Wible Road, between Panama Lane, and Harris Road. Police said they found...
Bakersfield Now
GoFundMe set up for woman killed in motorcycle crash in south Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Jessica Juliana Segura, the woman killed after her motorcycle struck a curb, ejecting her on Wible Road, just south of Wood Lane on Monday, November 7th. A crowd of family members and friends gathered in south Bakersfield Wednesday, November 9th...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls on Olive Drive near Allen Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who exposed himself to two underage girls while they were running in northwest Bakersfield. The incident happened Sunday, Nov. 13 in the 12500 block of Olive Drive around 1 p.m. Police said the man...
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed in Rosamond identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: November 15 (9:35 a.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's office said the suspect in the shooting that killed Kevin Ramirez, 37, has been arrested. The Sheriff's office said that Gabriela Martinez, 28, was arrested in Acton, California on November 14 around 9:00 p.m. on an...
yourcentralvalley.com
25 recruits with LA County Sheriff’s Department injured by wrong-way driver; 5 in critical condition
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits who were jogging in Southern California on Wednesday morning, injuring 25 — and five of them critically. The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and...
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tulare County (Tulare County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash at Avenue 264 and Road 156 at 3 p.m. According to the authorities, a sedan stopped at a stop sign at the intersection and traveled in the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
Bakersfield Now
One dead after rollover crash on Mountain Hwy 99
KERNVILLE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a deadly rollover crash on Mountain Highway 99,south of Corral Creek on Monday at around 3:15 a.m. Officials said that the driver was driving north, and allowed his vehicle to drift off the road, where he lost control and...
Lake Isabella man dead following crash on Mountain Hwy 99
One man is dead and another is injured following a crash on Mountain Highway 99 around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The crash took place south of Corral Creek.
Hit-and-run suspect, 70, thought fatally injured pedestrian walked away: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed 70-year-old man arrested earlier this month in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with fatal injuries told officers he thought the man got up and walked away, according to a court filing. Jerry Oscar Aguirre admitted to driving a silver BMW sedan that hit a man on Chester […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Palmdale crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. Saturday at 40th Street East and East Avenue O. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle may have been a black Toyota...
Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash
A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
Police release image of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of one of two vehicles that hit a pedestrian on Stockdale Highway and left the scene. An early 2000s silver Toyota Celica hit 34-year-old Megan Fanucchi as she crossed westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway the night of Nov. 4, according to police and coroner’s officials. […]
Bakersfield Now
GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
1 Person Killed, 3 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Palmdale (Palmdale, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred at 40th Street East and East Avenue O at around 6:56 p.m. The officers have reported that two victims were trapped in at least one of the cars.
Police release photos, video of suspect wanted in fatal shooting outside South Los Angeles meat market
Police on Wednesday released images and video showing a man wanted for a shooting outside a meat market in South Los Angeles that left one person dead and two others wounded last month. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, just east of Royalty Market, […]
Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
Comments / 0