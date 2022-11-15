ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

One dead after crash in Delano: CHP

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: 11/17/22 (7:10 a.m.) CHP has confirmed one man died in the car crash that happened this morning. Officials said that the driver in the pick-up truck was driving east on 9th Avenue when they crashed into the box truck which was driving south on Driver Road.
DELANO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Driver thrown from truck after crashing into tree: BPD

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — One person is in the hospital after crashing into a tree Tuesday morning. On November 15, at around 4:30 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a crash in the 6200 block of Wible Road, between Panama Lane, and Harris Road. Police said they found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
PALMDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot, killed in Rosamond identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: November 15 (9:35 a.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's office said the suspect in the shooting that killed Kevin Ramirez, 37, has been arrested. The Sheriff's office said that Gabriela Martinez, 28, was arrested in Acton, California on November 14 around 9:00 p.m. on an...
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Now

One dead after rollover crash on Mountain Hwy 99

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a deadly rollover crash on Mountain Highway 99,south of Corral Creek on Monday at around 3:15 a.m. Officials said that the driver was driving north, and allowed his vehicle to drift off the road, where he lost control and...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. Saturday at 40th Street East and East Avenue O. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle may have been a black Toyota...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash

A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
MALIBU, CA
KGET

Police release image of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of one of two vehicles that hit a pedestrian on Stockdale Highway and left the scene. An early 2000s silver Toyota Celica hit 34-year-old Megan Fanucchi as she crossed westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway the night of Nov. 4, according to police and coroner’s officials. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy