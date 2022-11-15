Read full article on original website
Is Ukraine winning the war against Russia?
UKRAINE (WTRF) — It’s Europe’s first major military conflict in decades…and now it’s entering its ninth month. Ukraine has been fighting off Russian forces ever since the invasion began on February 24th. And just as the new season begins, Russia has attacked about 40 percent of Ukraine’s infrastructure. But is it a strategic targeting…or a […]
Just how far are Americans willing to go to protect Ukraine?
In war, accidents happen. An emergency NATO meeting of global leaders faced the prospect of a widening of the Russia-Ukraine war directly into Europe this week against the backdrop of an international gathering of leaders, including President Biden, in Bali, Indonesia. During the negotiations, missiles hit Poland, a NATO ally...
Defense Department fails another audit, but makes progress
The Defense Department has failed its fifth-ever audit, unable to account for more than half of its assets, but the effort is being viewed as a “teachable moment,” according to its chief financial officer. After 1,600 auditors combed through DOD’s $3.5 trillion in assets and $3.7 trillion in...
