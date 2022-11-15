Read full article on original website
Randy Wiseman
WILMINGTON—Randy Ray Wiseman, 69, "the dancing man," of Wilmington, formerly of Braceville passed away unexpectedly in his home on Nov. 12. He was born Jan. 27, 1953 in Joliet to Harry and Geraldine Wiseman. Randy was a polite child, a good student who excelled academically, often receiving honors as valedictorian. He was nick-named "the tooth" in high school due to his wisdom in history, science and many other subjects and topics. He was also into sports, especially baseball, which, as a young adult, he coached the Braceville Little League team, umpired and coached the GSW High School baseball team. He also took the opportunity to do sports announcing on Morris radio, briefly, and was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks. At age 20, Randy took custody of his brother and sister when they were just 6 and 8 years old and enthusiastically raised them into adulthood as if they were his very own, although he never married or had children of his own.
Sarah Brown
RITCHIE—Sarah Brown, 88, of Ritchie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 17, 1934 in Giles County, TN, Sarah Ruth was a daughter of the Reverend Pink and Maggie (Sweeney) Griggs. She was raised and educated in Giles County, and on March 9, 1968 Sarah married Robert Glenn Brown at his family home in Ritchie. She was a past member of the Wilmington Church of the Nazarene and devoted her life to raising her family. Sarah enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning, and raising her chickens. She took pleasure in handcrafts such as sewing and embroidery, or simple things like coloring books. Sarah looked forward to playing board games and puzzles with her family, especially Yahtzee, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was an excellent caregiver, whose nurturing heart always made sure to put her family's needs before her own, who treasured the countless memories made with her family.
John "Jack" Nicol
WILMINGTON— John A. “Jack” Nicol, 95 of Wilmington, pased away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, with his family by his side. Born June 30, 1927 in Morrisonville, IL John Andrew was a son of Clyde and Mayme (Nagel) Nicol. He was raised and educated in Morrisonville and graduated from Morrisonville High School. Jack attended Illinois State University in Bloomington, and on June 14, 1947 he married Doris Evelyn Lamb in Bloomington. He served in the United States Army from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1954, and then settled with his family in Wilmington.
Robert Neises
WILMINGTON—Robert "Bobby" Neises, 57 of Wilmington, passed away of natural causes, way too soon on, Nov. 13, 2022 at his home. Born Sept. 21, 1965 in Chicago, Robert Edward was a son of Joseph Edward and Floy Jean (Pennington) Neises. He was raised in the Back of the Yards neighborhood and graduated from Curie High School with the class of 1984. Following graduation, Bobby entered into the United States Army, where he honorably served stateside (1984-1987).
Robert Kahler
WILMINGTON— Robert I. Kahler, 89, of the Wilmington area, passed away on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2022 at Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, AR. Bob was born May 12, 1933 in Joliet, to Irving and Mabel Kahler. He was raised in the Wilmington area and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and many friends. After graduating Wilmington High School, he enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War aboard the USS Henrico. When he returned to Wilmington after his service, he met the love of his life, Kathleen Nugent Kahler. They were married July 1957 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington and together they raised four daughters in the Custer Park and Neosho, MO area. In both areas Bob and his family raised rabbits, poultry and huge gardens. He was a very hard working man in the construction field and he was very proud of the many buildings he had supervised in the local area.
