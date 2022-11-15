WILMINGTON—Randy Ray Wiseman, 69, "the dancing man," of Wilmington, formerly of Braceville passed away unexpectedly in his home on Nov. 12. He was born Jan. 27, 1953 in Joliet to Harry and Geraldine Wiseman. Randy was a polite child, a good student who excelled academically, often receiving honors as valedictorian. He was nick-named "the tooth" in high school due to his wisdom in history, science and many other subjects and topics. He was also into sports, especially baseball, which, as a young adult, he coached the Braceville Little League team, umpired and coached the GSW High School baseball team. He also took the opportunity to do sports announcing on Morris radio, briefly, and was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks. At age 20, Randy took custody of his brother and sister when they were just 6 and 8 years old and enthusiastically raised them into adulthood as if they were his very own, although he never married or had children of his own.

2 DAYS AGO