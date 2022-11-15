Alabama has named its REAL ID the "Star ID" driver's license. You need to have a Star ID by May 3, 2023, in order to fly on a commercial plane in the U.S. after then. Otherwise, you will need to carry a passport just to get on a plane in the U.S. Or you will need a passport to get into a Federal building or military base.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO