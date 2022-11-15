Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive back in action at Ohio State Invitational
The Indiana men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, No. 8 and No. 13 respectively, will head to Columbus, Ohio, for a three-day invitational over the weekend.. Indiana has had nearly three weeks away from NCAA competition after competing in two meets over eight days. The Hoosiers sent swimmers to the FINA World Cup, which took place Nov. 3-5, but the team’s last dual meet was Oct. 29, where they handily defeated the University of Missouri.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis picks up Wooden Award Watch List honors
Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected to the John R. Wooden Preseason Top 50 Watch List, according to a release. The Wooden Watch List, which includes 50 players from around the country, selects the preseason favorites for the Wooden Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in men’s and women’s college basketball.
Indiana Daily Student
Familiar faces, experience carry No. 12 Indiana women’s basketball down stretch at Tennessee
No. 12 Indiana women’s basketball led from wire-to-wire in its 79-67 win over the No. 11-ranked University of Tennessee, but victory wasn’t assured until the final buzzer on Monday night. With the Lady Volunteers applying pressure and chipping away at the Hoosiers’ lead, Indiana’s experience proved crucial.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Class is in session, and Indiana women’s basketball aced its first test of the year
As the Osborne Brothers’ cult classic “Rocky Top” roared through Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee for seemingly the hundredth time, the orange-checkered clad home fans began to bid adieu to their home court. With a few minutes remaining in Monday’s game between No. 12 Indiana women’s basketball...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 12 Indiana women’s basketball pulls off early season upset of No. 11 Tennessee in Knoxville
In its first test of the early season, No. 12 Indiana women’s basketball defeated No. 11 University of Tennessee 79-67 on Monday in Knoxville. With the win, the Hoosiers improve to 3-0 but more importantly, get a victory that will likely boost their resume on Selection Sunday in March.
Indiana Daily Student
Local music scene: Nov. 17-23
The Bloomington music scene will invite touring bands from New York, Minnesota, Alabama and local musicians from Indiana to perform within the next week. Bloomington artists Connor McLaren, Zelton Kay and Mikayla Fuentes will perform acoustic sets at house venue The Reef. The free show will begin at 7 p.m.
Indiana Daily Student
Scout Gillett, Kay Krull perform heartfelt folk-rock sets at The Orbit Room
Brooklyn, New York, musician Scout Gillett and Bloomington songwriter and guitarist Kay Robertson — musically known as Kay Krull — sang emotional sets at The Orbit Room on Nov.16 amid colorful lights strung along the ceiling of the venue. Both singers sang with voices reminiscent of Joni Mitchell...
Indiana Daily Student
GUEST COLUMN: How IU students can help the Bloomington community strengthen housing security
Earlier this year, I spoke to a class of IU students about the complexities and challenges of people who are housing insecure and of our region’s response to this crisis. It’s a difficult, overwhelming topic — everyone has an opinion — but we often don't agree on solutions. Even on a good day, hope can be hard to find.
Indiana Daily Student
Students, activists express frustration at Climate Action Committee public forum
The IU Climate Action Planning Committee hosted an open forum at the IU Auditorium on Wednesday for students, faculty and staff to learn about the committee’s work and share their ideas about what the committee should be focused on. The event, co-hosted by the committee and its partner SmithGroup,...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man dies Friday after fire at Evergreen Village
A Bloomington resident died due to injuries sustained in a fire Friday at Evergreen Village assisted-living complex. Rickey Harper, 66, died from injuries sustained in the fire, according to an article by the Herald-Times. The cause and manner of death are pending results of an autopsy conducted Nov. 12 in Terre Haute, Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup told the IDS.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
Indiana Daily Student
Iran Midwest Solidarity Group leads demonstration in support of Iranian Revolution
The Iran Midwest Solidarity Group conducted a demonstration in solidarity with the Iranian Revolution on Wednesday at the Monroe County Courthouse. On Sept. 16, an Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini died after being arrested and beaten by the religious morality police of Iran’s government for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards — loosely, showing some hair. Sparked by Amini’s death, an uprising began targeting the regime’s oppression of women and gender segregation.
