The Indiana men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, No. 8 and No. 13 respectively, will head to Columbus, Ohio, for a three-day invitational over the weekend.. Indiana has had nearly three weeks away from NCAA competition after competing in two meets over eight days. The Hoosiers sent swimmers to the FINA World Cup, which took place Nov. 3-5, but the team’s last dual meet was Oct. 29, where they handily defeated the University of Missouri.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO