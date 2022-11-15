ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive back in action at Ohio State Invitational

The Indiana men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, No. 8 and No. 13 respectively, will head to Columbus, Ohio, for a three-day invitational over the weekend.. Indiana has had nearly three weeks away from NCAA competition after competing in two meets over eight days. The Hoosiers sent swimmers to the FINA World Cup, which took place Nov. 3-5, but the team’s last dual meet was Oct. 29, where they handily defeated the University of Missouri.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis picks up Wooden Award Watch List honors

Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected to the John R. Wooden Preseason Top 50 Watch List, according to a release. The Wooden Watch List, which includes 50 players from around the country, selects the preseason favorites for the Wooden Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in men’s and women’s college basketball.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Local music scene: Nov. 17-23

The Bloomington music scene will invite touring bands from New York, Minnesota, Alabama and local musicians from Indiana to perform within the next week. Bloomington artists Connor McLaren, Zelton Kay and Mikayla Fuentes will perform acoustic sets at house venue The Reef. The free show will begin at 7 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Students, activists express frustration at Climate Action Committee public forum

The IU Climate Action Planning Committee hosted an open forum at the IU Auditorium on Wednesday for students, faculty and staff to learn about the committee’s work and share their ideas about what the committee should be focused on. The event, co-hosted by the committee and its partner SmithGroup,...
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man dies Friday after fire at Evergreen Village

A Bloomington resident died due to injuries sustained in a fire Friday at Evergreen Village assisted-living complex. Rickey Harper, 66, died from injuries sustained in the fire, according to an article by the Herald-Times. The cause and manner of death are pending results of an autopsy conducted Nov. 12 in Terre Haute, Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup told the IDS.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape

Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Iran Midwest Solidarity Group leads demonstration in support of Iranian Revolution

The Iran Midwest Solidarity Group conducted a demonstration in solidarity with the Iranian Revolution on Wednesday at the Monroe County Courthouse. On Sept. 16, an Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini died after being arrested and beaten by the religious morality police of Iran’s government for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards — loosely, showing some hair. Sparked by Amini’s death, an uprising began targeting the regime’s oppression of women and gender segregation.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

