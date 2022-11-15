DETROIT (AP) — Gas-electric hybrids were the most dependable vehicles sold in the U.S. in the past year, while big pickup trucks and fully electric automobiles performed the worst in Consumer Reports' annual reliability survey.Hybrids generally are tried-and-true designs with few frills, while automakers are cramming glitchy electronic features into expensive new pickups and EVs, the nonprofit group says.Hybrid technology has been around for more than two decades, and even though the vehicles switch between electric and gasoline power, they don't have a lot of the technology or complex multi-speed transmissions that have caused problems with other vehicles, said Jake...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO