Paterson, NJ

Paterson Times

Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting

A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
PATERSON, NJ
Two women charged in Paterson shooting

The police arrested two out-of-town women for their roles in allegedly shooting a Paterson woman early Sunday morning. Abriyah Griffin, 25, of Newark; and Lakenya Griffin, 31, Minersville, Pennsylvania were arrested in Newark. Both were charged with attempted murder, weapons offenses. Abriyah Griffin was additionally charged with terroristic threats. Authorities...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson man killed in Elm Street shooting

A man was killed in a shooting on Elm Street on Saturday morning. The victim, 38, a resident of Paterson, whose name has not been released, was shot on Elm and Mill streets at around 9:26 a.m. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound and rushed him to St....
PATERSON, NJ
Ex-Paterson cop indicted on domestic violence charges

A former Paterson police officer has been indicted on domestic violence and stalking charges, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Joseph Tuminelli, 28, of Paterson, was indicted on aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim, and stalking. He was previously charged with harassment. Charges against him springs from...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson, NJ
