Man charged with attempted murder for Paterson triple shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for his alleged role in a mid-October shooting on Madison and Essex streets, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Cleon Pooler, 30, Paterson, has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon...
Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting
A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
Three people, including 15-year-old, wounded in Paterson shooting
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – a 36-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old – were struck by gunfire on North Main and Presidential Boulevard at around 12:08 p.m.
Two women charged in Paterson shooting
The police arrested two out-of-town women for their roles in allegedly shooting a Paterson woman early Sunday morning. Abriyah Griffin, 25, of Newark; and Lakenya Griffin, 31, Minersville, Pennsylvania were arrested in Newark. Both were charged with attempted murder, weapons offenses. Abriyah Griffin was additionally charged with terroristic threats. Authorities...
Paterson school bus driver charged with 42 counts of child endangerment
A school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence while driving a school bus transporting students to the Passaic County Technical Institute, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, has been charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of...
Paterson man killed in Elm Street shooting
A man was killed in a shooting on Elm Street on Saturday morning. The victim, 38, a resident of Paterson, whose name has not been released, was shot on Elm and Mill streets at around 9:26 a.m. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound and rushed him to St....
Imitation gun found near Florida man shot, killed by Paterson police officer
An imitation black pistol was recovered near the body of a Florida man shot and killed by a Paterson police officer, according to authorities. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, was identified as the person killed in the October 10 incident on Van Houten Street by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the incident, on Friday.
East Orange man gets 10-year prison sentence in Paterson murder of DoorDash driver
A man has been sentenced to ten years in state prison for his role in the murder of a DoorDash driver. Quadir Whitaker, 37, of East Orange, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in September. Authorities said Whitaker admitted he acted as an accomplice in the murder of 43-year-old Petra Rhoden,...
Ex-Paterson cop indicted on domestic violence charges
A former Paterson police officer has been indicted on domestic violence and stalking charges, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Joseph Tuminelli, 28, of Paterson, was indicted on aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim, and stalking. He was previously charged with harassment. Charges against him springs from...
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.https://patersontimes.com/
