Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com
Richard’s Country Meat Market offering Thanksgiving meals to go
Richard’s Country Meat Market has your easy Thanksgiving meal ready to go! This year we have a sliced turkey dinner ($125) or sliced ham dinner ($110) that feeds 8!. The sides included are mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans & bacon, sweet mashed potatoes, buttered corn, pumpkin pie, rolls, and turkey gravy.
Walmart, Aldi offering Thanksgiving deals
Both Walmart and Aldi have announced special deals to help families put a more affordable Thanksgiving dinner on the table.
Whole Foods to open store in Rogers
A development firm plans to bring a Whole Foods Market store to Benton County.
KHBS
Bentonville prepares to light up the square
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville turns on its lights at the historic square at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. After seeing the lights, you can walk to the outdoor ice rink at Lawrence Plaza, which also opens on Nov. 19. The Walton 5&10 is closed for renovations, but Santa...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. .The display has been nominated by USA Today as one of the...
Springdale teacher shares story travelling world on National Geographic teaching program
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale teacher is the second Arkansas educator to become a National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow. Derek Ratchford teaches at Sonora Middle School in Springdale. He says he has a passion for teaching his students and in September had the chance of a lifetime to become a student once again.
KHBS
Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
Vittoria is Moving North America Headquarters to Bentonville
Alongside new office space, Vittoria will provide 1,000sq ft of retail space for the Bentonville community to engage with the brand and experience Vittoria’s wide range of products. Vittoria Industries North America is moving its headquarters from Oklahoma City to Bentonville, taking space in the Ledger, a new six-story...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
kuaf.com
Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress
Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
Winter weather brings icy roads to Northwest Arkansas
Friday morning's roads took many Northwest Arkansas residents by surprise as they sat in traffic for several hours.
KHBS
Snow showers possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
Tyson Foods invests $1.5M in immigrant team members
Tyson Foods announced Tuesday it is strengthening its commitment to immigrant workers by investing an additional $1.5 million for legal and citizenship services.
spectrumnews1.com
Walmart to pay $3.1 billion to state, local and tribal governments over toll of opioids it dispensed
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart to pay $3.1 billion to state, local and tribal governments over toll of opioids it dispensed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Springdale police seeking assistance to ID criminal suspects
The Springdale Police Department is looking for assistance from the public to identify several suspects wanted in connection with a variety of crimes.
fayettevilleflyer.com
City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville
The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
KHBS
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
