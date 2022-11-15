Read full article on original website
Winifred J Ross obituary 1926~2022
Winifred J Ross, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, daughter of the late Charles A. and Ruth G. Fahnestock Ross. Born October 19, 1926 at her present residence, she graduated in 1944 from Chambersburg High School. Winifred held a Teacher’s Certificate and a Bachelor of Music Degree in Piano Performance from the...
Debra J “Debbie” Helman 1953~2022
Debra J “Debbie” Helman, 69, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Chambersburg. She was born on April 22, 1953 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Lester G. and Janet M. (Wilson) Helman. Debbie was a...
William Daniel “Dan” Hulings 1944~2022
William Daniel “Dan” Hulings passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by family. Dan was born in Vandergrift, Pa and moved to Fairless Hills, PA as a young child. He graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1962. After graduation, Dan enlisted in the Navy...
Esther L Showalter obituary 1931~2022
Esther L Showalter (Strite) went to be with her Savior early on the morning of November 15, 2022. She had been a resident of Menno Haven in Chambersburg, PA since 2009. Born in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Amos W. and Gladys (Shafer) Strite. She was united in marriage with Elmer Showalter in 1974.
Ronald G Salmon obituary 1934~2022
Ronald G Salmon, 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 13, 1934 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Clifford and Alice (Leedy) Salmon. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1953. Ron then...
Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022
Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
Robert M Miller Sr. obituary 1967~2022
Robert M Miller Sr., 55, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday morning at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 8, 1967 in Mechanicsburg, he was a son of the late Roy H, Miller, Sr. and Mary Jane Lauver Miller. Robert was employed as a mechanic at Knouse Foods in Chambersburg for...
Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022
Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris 1938~2022
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris, age 84, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Len was born on January 14, 1938, in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late William Harris Sr. and Katherine Stewart Rease. Len...
John A Eckrich Jr. obituary 1925~2022
John A Eckrich Jr., age 96 of Shippensburg passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. He was born December 25, 1925 in Progress, PA to the late John A. Eckrich, Sr. and Iva Maude Mildred (Schwab) Eckrich. John was a WWII Veteran of the...
Norman R Eline Sr. obituary 1943~2022
Norman R Eline Sr., age 79 of Aspers, passed away November 11, 2022 at home. He was born July 19, 1943 in Green Springs, PA to the late Howard J. and Sarah R. (Renoll) Eline. Norman was a self-employed roofer, collected tractors and loved his puppies, CoCo and Bear. He...
Richard Edward Lee obituary 1960~2022
Richard Edward Lee, 62, of Chambersburg, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Born July 11, 1960, in Washington, DC, he was the husband of 23 years to Sandra Lee. Richard is remembered as being a great husband, father, grandfather and was a very humble and hard-working...
Clyde E Rotz Jr. obituary 1931~2022
Clyde E Rotz Jr., age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Monday, December 21, 1931 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Clyde E. Rotz Sr. and Martha B. (Warren) Rotz. Clyde was formerly employed as...
Francis G Weyer obituary 1949~2022
Francis G Weyer, 72, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born November 28, 1949 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Francis M. Weyer and Genevieve (Tenley) Weyer. Francis worked as a general laborer at various firms in the...
Robert L “Bob” Cunningham 1932~2022
Mr. Robert L “Bob” Cunningham, 90, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at his home with his loving wife, Ann and beloved pet Toby, by his side. Born February 23, 1932, in Hagerstown, MD, son of the late Robert K. and Elsie (Feske) Cunningham. He...
Tina M Elicker obituary 1947~2022
Tina M Elicker, 65 of Fairfield, PA peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. Born January 21, 1957 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of Lottie D. Pecher of Fairfield and the late Joseph A. Pecher. Tina was predeceased by...
Kathy J Smith-Mellott obituary 1971~2022
Mrs. Kathy J Smith-Mellott (Richardson), 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in her home, following a year long battle with cancer. Born October 21, 1971 in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (Sites) Richardson and the late Robert Richardson, Sr. Kathy graduated from...
PennDOT District 8: 2022 Construction Season wrapped up
PennDOT Engineering District 8 wrapped up a successful construction season with 122 active projects, 54 of which were completed this year. The district covers Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties. Work in 2022 included replacing or repairing 26 bridges and paving 153 miles of roadway. Sixty-eight...
Law enforcement careers: Teens can ‘join’ PSP next month
Local high school teens interested in a career in law enforcement can take advantage expanded opportunities to learn more about that field in January. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Training and Education are currently taking applications for a 14-week program for teens between the ages of 15 and 18.
Nancy Ann Furry obituary 1958~2022
Nancy Ann Furry, 64, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. She passed away peacefully at her home, where she wanted to spend the final weeks of her life, to face the end of her life in a very dignified and graceful manner.
