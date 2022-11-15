Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying Secret Service gets charged $50 for Trump hotels. An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.
How a conviction in Trump Org's upcoming trial could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial starts Monday in Manhattan. A conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.
Jimmy Kimmel Has Blunt Advice For Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene
The late-night host says there's really only one thing the two should be doing together.
Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend
Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
Trump will be told to delay announcement of his 2024 campaign until after the Georgia senate runoff, his campaign advisor said. It's unclear if Trump will follow through.
Donald Trump teased plans to announce his presidential campaign shortly after the midterms. But the GOP's shortcomings on Wednesday are causing Trump's advisors to rethink that strategy. Trump had hoped to use the midterms as an indication of his unwavering influence on the party. Former President Donald Trump's campaign advisor...
Jan 6. committee can't find a Trump lawyer that will accept service of subpoena: report
The House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump last week but investigators are still trying to find someone authorized to accept service of it, according to ABC News. The subpoena was introduced by the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who called Trump the riot's...
CNBC
Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy
During Donald Trump's presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at the Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Trump spent the night raging on Truth Social after judge ordered monitor to oversee his company
Former President Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social after a judge agreed to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization. Prosecutors in New York Attorney General Letitia James' office warned last month that the Trump Organization may try to avoid accountability by transferring financial assets out of state, noting that the company formed a "Trump Organization II" in Delaware on the same day that she filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit.
5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech
Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
Legal experts: Judge ordered special monitor to “babysit” Trump after “Trump Organization II” scheme
A New York judge on Thursday agreed to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization after prosecutors warned that the company may be trying to skirt accountability by transferring financial assets out of the state. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who has repeatedly been accused of...
Documents show big foreign gov’t spending at Trump hotel
NEW YORK — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company’s former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
Daily Beast
Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas
Two of Donald Trump’s adult children failed to make a cameo at their father’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago golf club. Trump’s extremely online son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka both missed the MAGA-studded event. As for Trump Jr., a...
How to watch Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday
Donald Trump is expected to make a 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday. After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly on the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, said during an interview on Friday that more than 250 cameras have requested access to the event. The cable network C-SPAN, which televises high-profile proceedings of the federal government, has created an online streaming link for...
Who was at Trump’s 2024 Mar-a-Lago announcement, and who steered clear?
Twice-impeached, one-time president Donald Trump launched a third White House run on Tuesday night in a low-energy, dark, uninspiring speech that included few surprises.The campaign announcement was criticised even before it began for its poor timing, so close to a heavily disappointing midterm election for Republicans, and ahead of a runoff election in Georgia that sees Trump-backed Herschel Walker face off against Senator Raphael Warnock in early December.While most of the Trump family was in attendance, there was a distinct absence of Republican political leaders and sitting lawmakers, only a smattering of former administration figures, and — in a...
Trump Org.'s longtime CFO chokes up, says he betrayed trust
Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked up on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family's trust by scheming to dodge taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars.Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser and ex-chief financial officer at the former president’s Trump Organization, said he conspired with a subordinate to hide more than a decade's worth of extras from his taxable income, but that neither Trump nor his family were involved in the scheme.The Trump Organization is now on trial, accused of helping Weisselberg and other executives avoid paying income taxes...
Daily Beast
The Trump Org’s ‘Fired’ Money Man Actually Still Has His Job
In public, disgraced Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg lost his job after getting indicted for cheating on his taxes. But in private, Weissleberg kept doing the same work and retained his seven-figure salary. Testifying under oath for the first time at the company’s criminal trial on Tuesday, Weisselberg...
New York Is Trying to Smash Trump’s Business Empire
Former President Donald Trump has always pitched himself as the ultimate New York businessman—brash, in-your-face, and all about flash and cash. New York is trying to blow that image up. State officials have launched both a criminal case and a sweeping civil fraud lawsuit against Trump’s business that may...
Trump says he has filed lawsuit against New York attorney general accusing her of ‘crusade’ against him
Letitia James on what began her career in criminal justice system. Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social account that he has filed a lawsuit against New York attorney general Letitia James, accusing her of pursuing a “relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade” against him. The former president...
Comments / 0