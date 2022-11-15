ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump will be told to delay announcement of his 2024 campaign until after the Georgia senate runoff, his campaign advisor said. It's unclear if Trump will follow through.

Donald Trump teased plans to announce his presidential campaign shortly after the midterms. But the GOP's shortcomings on Wednesday are causing Trump's advisors to rethink that strategy. Trump had hoped to use the midterms as an indication of his unwavering influence on the party. Former President Donald Trump's campaign advisor...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy

During Donald Trump's presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at the Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
WASHINGTON, DC
Salon

Trump spent the night raging on Truth Social after judge ordered monitor to oversee his company

Former President Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social after a judge agreed to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization. Prosecutors in New York Attorney General Letitia James' office warned last month that the Trump Organization may try to avoid accountability by transferring financial assets out of state, noting that the company formed a "Trump Organization II" in Delaware on the same day that she filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit.
IOWA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech

Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

How to watch Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday

Donald Trump is expected to make a 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday. After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly on the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, said during an interview on Friday that more than 250 cameras have requested access to the event. The cable network C-SPAN, which televises high-profile proceedings of the federal government, has created an online streaming link for...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Who was at Trump’s 2024 Mar-a-Lago announcement, and who steered clear?

Twice-impeached, one-time president Donald Trump launched a third White House run on Tuesday night in a low-energy, dark, uninspiring speech that included few surprises.The campaign announcement was criticised even before it began for its poor timing, so close to a heavily disappointing midterm election for Republicans, and ahead of a runoff election in Georgia that sees Trump-backed Herschel Walker face off against Senator Raphael Warnock in early December.While most of the Trump family was in attendance, there was a distinct absence of Republican political leaders and sitting lawmakers, only a smattering of former administration figures, and — in a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump Org.'s longtime CFO chokes up, says he betrayed trust

Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked up on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family's trust by scheming to dodge taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars.Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser and ex-chief financial officer at the former president’s Trump Organization, said he conspired with a subordinate to hide more than a decade's worth of extras from his taxable income, but that neither Trump nor his family were involved in the scheme.The Trump Organization is now on trial, accused of helping Weisselberg and other executives avoid paying income taxes...
Daily Beast

The Trump Org’s ‘Fired’ Money Man Actually Still Has His Job

In public, disgraced Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg lost his job after getting indicted for cheating on his taxes. But in private, Weissleberg kept doing the same work and retained his seven-figure salary. Testifying under oath for the first time at the company’s criminal trial on Tuesday, Weisselberg...
Vice

New York Is Trying to Smash Trump’s Business Empire

Former President Donald Trump has always pitched himself as the ultimate New York businessman—brash, in-your-face, and all about flash and cash. New York is trying to blow that image up. State officials have launched both a criminal case and a sweeping civil fraud lawsuit against Trump’s business that may...
GEORGIA STATE

