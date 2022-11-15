Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Best Tire Brands Rated by Consumer Reports
Here’s the top four best tire brands recently rated by Consumer Reports with recommendations on which models are a good match for your vehicle type and driving conditions. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when shopping around and trying to decide which tire type you really need and how much it is going to cost you.
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
2 Hyundai SUVs Disappoint in Consumer Reports Rear-Seat Safety Testing
Two Hyundai SUVs scored poorly in Consumer Reports' new rear-seat safety testing. Here's how the 2022 Santa Fe and 2022 Tucson performed. The post 2 Hyundai SUVs Disappoint in Consumer Reports Rear-Seat Safety Testing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Crown Costs Way More Than the Avalon It Replaces
The Toyota Crown is a new sedan model for 2023 that replaces the Avalon. It starts at $41,045 and ranges up to $53,445 for the top Platinum model. The Crown will start reaching U.S. dealerships in early 2023. Toyota is aiming high with the new 2023 Crown sedan, both literally—it's...
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Dealer Stock Slightly Improved In October
At this point, it’s old news that the Ford Bronco is a highly coveted vehicle, and has been one since it’s introduction in 2021. As Ford Authority previously reported, that will also be the case for the 2023 model year, as the order banks will not open to new retail customers. Essentially, anyone who hasn’t already reserved or placed an order for one is out of luck, unless they happen to snag one sitting at their local Ford dealer. As The Blue Oval’s October 2022 U.S. sales report illustrates, that may have gotten a bit easier for buyers last month.
msn.com
Ford Share Price Jumps 25%
Ford’s share price has risen 25% in the last month, as all of its recent sins have been forgiven. The rise compares to 15% for the Dow over the same period. The increase comes as Ford fights several headwinds. It has unexpectedly upped the prices of its two most popular electric vehicles. These are the F-150 Lighting and the Mustang Mach-E. Ford's management missed its expense estimates for the last quarter by about $1 billion. Supply chain problems have hurt vehicle deliveries, but it shares that problem with most other manufacturers. A coming recession may dent car and light truck demand. Rising interest rates could also hurt sales, at least for those who want to finance their car purchase.
fordauthority.com
Ford Average Transaction Price Up Three Percent In October
New car shopping is significantly less enjoyable than it was just several years ago, as the pandemic and the ongoing supply chain crisis have deeply impacted the automotive industry. Ford is not immune to any of these changes, and is still struggling to meet demand. In addition to rising costs, the automaker has also largely cut back on incentive spending, as demand continues to vastly outstrip supply. As Ford Authority previously reported, the average transaction price of a vehicle wearing the Blue Oval somehow declined in September in what was apparently a momentary aberration. That’s because Kelley Blue Book recently released its monthly ATP report for October 2022, which showed that prices for Ford branded vehicles increased by three percent on average last month.
torquenews.com
McLaren Latest Automaker To Abandon High Tax State For Texas
The migration of automakers and other businesses from high-tax states to Texas continues. This time it’s New York that loses a company. McLaren, The Americas has a brand-new North American headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company’s President, Nicolas Brown, and the Mayor of Coppell, Wes Mays, were joined by more than 50 enthusiastic McLaren supercar owners on Saturday to officially inaugurate the company’s grand opening.
kalkinemedia.com
Tesla, Mercedes EVs ranked worst in annual reliability survey by Consumer Reports
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Electric vehicles (EVs) and full-size pick-up trucks from Tesla Inc, Mercedes-Benz and other brands were among the least reliable vehicles in the United States, Consumer Reports magazine's annual reliability survey showed on Tuesday. Although those categories enjoy the hottest demand in the market, they are the...
Detroit News
Consumer Reports reliability survey: Lincoln the only Detroit 3 brand in top 10
Ford Motor Co.'s Lincoln is the only Detroit brand to make of the top 10 in the latest Annual Auto Reliability data from Consumer Reports, the nonprofit research, testing and consumer advocacy organization. The top five brands in this year's study, released Tuesday during an online press conference with the...
qcnews.com
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal
A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
fordauthority.com
Watch Special Ford Towing Livestream Event Right Here: Video
The 2023 Ford Super Duty lineup debuted a short while ago, with the all-new pickup gaining a ton of new features designed to improve towing, hauling, and overall functionality for owners and business who depend on their trucks for their livelihoods. As Ford Authority previously reported, pickups from The Blue Oval are generally among the top considered models buyers look for when they’re in the market for a new vehicle. Additionally, Ford trucks helped the brand maintain high loyalty rates in a recent J.D. Power survey. With so many current and future truck owners out there, the automaker has revealed that it will host a livestream event mostly dedicated to towing tips.
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-Consumer Reports magazine's scorecard of new vehicle reliability
Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Consumer Reports magazine's annual survey of new vehicle reliability ranks brands according to the frequency of problems faced by users of their cars. Problems with the engine, transmission and fuel system are among the factors surveyed by the magazine. Its scorecard is influential among consumers and industry executives. Rank Change Brand Brand Number Most Least from Average of reliable reliable last models model model year score score 1 2 Toyota 72 17 96 39 2 1 Lexus 72 6 91 62 3 10 BMW 65 6 80 53 4 2 Mazda 65 5 85 52 5 N/A Honda 62 6 71 50 6 5 Audi 60 5 95 46 7 1 Subaru 59 6 80 44 8 1 Acura 57 3 64 45 9 6 Kia 54 9 84 5 10 14 Lincoln 54 3 82 8 11 7 Buick 54 3 55 52 12 9 Genesis 52 3 67 38 13 4 Hyundai 46 11 79 5 14 2 Volvo 45 4 58 28 15 7 Nissan 44 7 74 5 16 1 Ram 42 2 43 42 17 5 Cadillac 42 2 48 37 18 4 Ford 41 14 73 4 19 4 Tesla 40 3 58 25 20 10 Chevrolet 40 10 76 5 21 3 GMC 36 5 46 19 22 2 Volkswagen 31 5 49 1 23 1 Jeep 30 5 53 21 24 5 Mercedes-B 26 2 29 23 enz Source: Consumer Reports Magazine Note: Predicted reliability score calculated on 0-to-100 point scale. (Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
conceptcarz.com
Initial look of first-ever 2024 Mazda CX-90 in new Artisan Red paint
Three-Row Crossover SUV Hints Large Proportions and New Color. Mazda North American Operations previews the first-ever 2024 CX-90, set to make its world debut in January 2023. The three-row CX-90 is built on Mazda's all-new large platform and represents the company's newest flagship vehicle with wider, longer, and more aggressive proportions than any current Mazda vehicle.
fordauthority.com
M-Sport Ford Fiesta Supplies Secured Despite Cancellation
The Ford Fiesta remains a popular vehicle in the United Kingdom and has been sold in Europe and other markets for decades. But that will come to an end next spring, when production of the subcompact at the Cologne Assembly plant makes way for an upcoming EV. It was unclear how M-Sport would accommodate the change, as the organization relies heavily on the Ford Fiesta for its rally programs, but it turns out its relationship with Ford allowed M-Sport the opportunity to secure enough of a supply for years to come.
fleetmanagementweekly.com
Consumer Reports: EVs Less Reliable Because of Newer Technologies
When compared with hybrid and gas-powered cars and trucks, electric vehicles powered entirely by batteries were the worst-performing segment, aside from traditional full-size pickup trucks, according to Consumer Reports. “The automakers are using EVs as a technological testbed for whatever new technology they want to try out,” Jake Fisher, senior...
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Is Top Choice In 2022 EV Truck Survey
The Ford F-150 Lightning arrived at U.S. dealers earlier this year, and is averaging about 2,500 units sold per month in sales. Buyers consistently rank it as the EV pickup they’d most likely buy, and it has already won over Tesla owners and Ram pickup owners, with conquest sales representing the vast majority of sales, at least at this juncture. As such, it isn’t too surprising that the Lightning once again occupied the top spot in the Autolist 2022 EV Truck Survey, as EV buyers and current pickup owners rated it as their first choice in the segment for the second year in a row.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package Debuts
For several months, it has been clear that the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport would incorporate the Black Diamond Off-Road Package into its lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, the package aims to add some crucial off-road oriented equipment that otherwise comes standard on Badlands, which means more trims will be able to tackle difficult trails without getting too banged up. Now, The Blue Oval has officially revealed the new package, along with some new details about what buyers gain from ordering it.
