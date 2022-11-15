Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Partners After School celebrates Lights On Afterschool at Corn Maze
ACCIDENT — In honor of Lights On Afterschool, Partners After School (PAS) programs in Garrett County celebrated in different ways during the last week of October. PAS @ Oakland and Grantsville jointly participated in a fieldtrip to the Cove Run Farm Corn Maze. PAS @ Friendsville worked on a...
WVNews
Rare earth metal extraction facility planned for Wyoming County, West Virginia
MULLENS, W.Va. (WV News) — Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies plans to invest $60 million in Wyoming County, said Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday. The company has developed a process to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments and plans to bring the technology to the Mullens area, creating at least 100 new jobs, said Omnis CEO Simon Hodson.
Comments / 0