MULLENS, W.Va. (WV News) — Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies plans to invest $60 million in Wyoming County, said Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday. The company has developed a process to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments and plans to bring the technology to the Mullens area, creating at least 100 new jobs, said Omnis CEO Simon Hodson.

WYOMING COUNTY, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO