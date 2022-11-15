ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

thisismysouth.com

Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)

You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri company enters patriotic trucks in Flashiest Fleets contest

JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business. Joplin based...
JOPLIN, MO
kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Snow showers possible tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville

The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
easttexasradio.com

Missouri Couple Indicted For Claiming Unborn Child

A federal grand jury indicted a Pineville, MO, couple for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. They charged Amber Waterman and her husband Jamie, both 42, of kidnapping Ashley Bush from Maysville, AR. to claim her unborn child. That kidnapping resulted in Ashley’s death.
PINEVILLE, MO
5NEWS

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR
nwahomepage.com

Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
AURORA, MO

