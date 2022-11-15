Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Walmart, Aldi offering Thanksgiving deals
Both Walmart and Aldi have announced special deals to help families put a more affordable Thanksgiving dinner on the table.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. .The display has been nominated by USA Today as one of the...
thisismysouth.com
Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)
You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Vittoria is Moving North America Headquarters to Bentonville
Alongside new office space, Vittoria will provide 1,000sq ft of retail space for the Bentonville community to engage with the brand and experience Vittoria’s wide range of products. Vittoria Industries North America is moving its headquarters from Oklahoma City to Bentonville, taking space in the Ledger, a new six-story...
Missouri company enters patriotic trucks in Flashiest Fleets contest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business. Joplin based...
KHBS
Tyson Foods to invest $1.5 million to provide free citizenship services for employees
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced on Tuesday that it is investing $1.5 million to provide free legal and citizenship services for its employees. The company said it has now invested more than $2.4 million to support organizations such as Immigrant Connection, which provides immigrants with legal services. Tyson...
kuaf.com
Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress
Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
KHBS
Snow showers possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
Four western Benton Co. cities getting new ambulance service
Leaders in Benton County are working to make sure rural communities have continued access to quality emergency services, especially as the county continues to grow westward.
Saddle up! Oklahoma cowboy proudly continues family legacy of crafting custom saddles
Drew Clark of Colcord, Oklahoma, is a 4th-generation American cowboy and custom saddlemaker. Clark shared his passion for his work and business with Fox News Digital.
KHBS
AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville
The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
easttexasradio.com
Missouri Couple Indicted For Claiming Unborn Child
A federal grand jury indicted a Pineville, MO, couple for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. They charged Amber Waterman and her husband Jamie, both 42, of kidnapping Ashley Bush from Maysville, AR. to claim her unborn child. That kidnapping resulted in Ashley’s death.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
Springdale police seeking assistance to ID criminal suspects
The Springdale Police Department is looking for assistance from the public to identify several suspects wanted in connection with a variety of crimes.
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
