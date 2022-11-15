Read full article on original website
Jackson mayor breaks down what it will take to fix city's water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Fixing the Jackson water crisis is costing taxpayers millions of dollars. "In the tens of millions, as opposed to the hundreds, at this time," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said was his best estimate in the short-term to fix the city's crippled water system. "The need for...
West Jackson family dealing with sewage overflow in backyard
JACKSON, Miss. — A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard. A sign that says, "Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water," was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford's backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.
Heating problems force changes for Jim Hill High School students
JACKSON, Miss. — Jim Hill High School is experiencing mechanical failures with the heating system in the school's main building, forcing changes for some students. Jackson Public Schools officials said repairs are underway, but will not be completed until next week. As a result, the school will shift to virtual instruction for 11th and 12th grade students Thursday and Friday.
Governor wants lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police
PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves wants Mississippi lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police. He wants more jail time for drivers who don't pull over. Pearl officials said their officers will continue chasing suspects, and they like the tools the governor want to give them for police who refuse to pull over. The Pearl Police Department has now added some of its own, installing "PIT maneuver" bumpers to its police vehicles. The rounded front ends will enable trained officers to cause fleeing cars to wreck.
Jackson waterline break forces Clinton traffic to reroute
CLINTON, Miss. — The city of Clinton is rerouting traffic because of a waterline break. According to the city, there is a Jackson waterline break across from Wildwood Baptist Church on Springridge Road. It's forcing traffic to be detoured. The detour begins at Springridge Road and South McRaven Road....
Churches, food banks rely on Mississippi Food Network to help struggling families
JACKSON, Miss. — At Hilltop Church in downtown Jackson, they're helping struggling families through a weekly food giveaway. "We've seen an increase in people coming here," said Daniel Awabdy, Hilltop Church pastor. "We're seeing a lot of grandmothers with their grandkids. We're seeing a lot of elderly people who are living off just a certain amount of money."
CommUNITY Champion: Jackson Free Clinic's Alex Fratesi
JACKSON, Miss. — For more than two decades, theJackson Free Clinic has provided free medical services to people without health insurance. But it's not your average clinic, because of the people who keep it going. Students become both teachers and medical providers at the clinic, which opens its doors...
Grants Ferry Parkway open in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. — The Grants Ferry Parkway is open to drivers after 20 years in the making. The parkway in Brandon connects North Trickhambridge Road to Highway 471. According to Mayor Butch Lee, the connection improves traffic flow through the city. Melanie Black, a Brandon resident, took her first...
Jackson firefighters respond to 3 fires as temperatures drop
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were battling not just fires, but also the cold as they responded to three separate fires. The most recent fire took place at an abandoned house in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue. The fire was reported after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The house looked to be a total loss.
Video: Doing the turkey dance at Turkey Drive 16
JACKSON, Miss. — Turkey Drive 16 kicked off to a great start Thursday. As of 3:45 p.m., over 630 turkeys were donated at three Kroger stores in Madison, Brandon and Jackson. The annual drive has also collected more than $9,600 in cash and online donations. The Kroger on Highway...
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
Jackson home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
Canton man pleads guilty in attack on hotel housekeeper
CANTON, Miss. — A Canton man will spend the next 30 years in prison for raping a hotel housekeeper in 2021. Dottie Maurice Griffin, 34, pleaded guilty Monday in Madison County Circuit Court to sexual battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentence does not include the possibility of parole, according to a news release from Bubba Bramlett, the district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties.
Oklahoma jail escapee arrested in Madison County following a high-speed chase
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Oklahoma man is in custody in Madison county after leading several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase in an alleged stolen vehicle. According to Captain Kevin Newman of the Madison Police Department, Thomas W. Cofer, 29, was allegedly driving a stolen 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck Wednesday morning, west on the highway 463 overpass over I-55 in Madison when officers attempted to stop Cofer.
Woman shot in stomach outside Jackson nightclub was pregnant, family members say
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach outside a Jackson nightclub found out after surgery that she had been 9-weeks pregnant. Terri Evans' family said in a statement that the 29-year-old wasn't aware that she was pregnant when she was shot Friday night outside Club Plus on Robinson Road. According to officials, the club's owner, Carl Powell, 45, was involved in an argument outside the club, which led to the shooting.
Man convicted of murder, drug trafficking after woman found dead in hotel room
CANTON, Miss. — A Madison man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and drug trafficking charges will spend the next 30 years in prison. Bubba Bramlett, the district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, announced Tuesday that Johnnie Harris Jr. entered the plea and will have to serve the 30-year sentence without the possibility of early release or parole.
Crime Stoppers: Who killed a man found shot to death in the bed of his pickup truck?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police and Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public to identify whoever shot and killed Thelvin Carr. Carr, 62, was found on Oct. 16 in the bed of his 2003 Blue Ford Ranger at the intersection of Newton and Lynch streets, Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said. Carr had a Highpoint .380 pistol underneath his right arm, according to Brown.
Madison baker competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi baker will make her national television debut Sunday as she competes on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." Beth Hennington lives in Madison but grew up in Edwards and Clinton. "You try to leave the south. You always say the minute I can, I'm...
8 MRA student athletes sign letters of intent
MADISON, Miss. — This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The MRA Patriots had big class of signees for their seniors. 8 student athletes are...
Coach Prime excited for his first game at Alcorn State
JACKSON, Miss. — Due to the pandemic in 2020 and Alcorn State opting out of the 2020 Spring season Coach Prime hasn't played a game in Lorman but that all changes Saturday. JSU will put their 10 game win streak on the line against rival Alcorn State this weekend and Coach Prime can't wait for his team to play the Braves.
