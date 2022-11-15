Read full article on original website
16-Year-Old Christian Tullis Killed In A Fatal Crash In St.Tammany Parish (St.Tammany Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in St.Tammany Parish. Officials confirmed that a 16-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred eastbound on Interstate 12.
2 arrested after man shot to death following altercation with girlfriend and her teenage son outside Eastpointe home
Two people have been arrested after an argument outside a home in Eastpointe Wednesday night turned deadly. A 34-year-old man was killed after the altercation with his girlfriend and her 15-year-old son.
