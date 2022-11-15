ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'should not be impeaching President Biden,' Mayra Flores says

A pro-Trump House Republican and outspoken critic of President Joe Biden's border policies now opposes the idea of impeachment, pivoting with GOP leaders who are less interested in the controversial political move. Rep. Mayra Flores, a Latina who won a special election in June for the Brownsville/South Padre Island border...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
IOWA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
GEORGIA STATE
KTEN.com

Biden celebrates Democrats holding the Senate on second day of Asia summits

President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. A day after he arrived in Asia, he got another piece of news from back home that could give him a...
US News and World Report

'Cockeyed Optimist' Biden Pushes Unity With Republicans After Democrats Retain Senate

NUSA DUA, Indonesia/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -As midterm election forecasts darkened for his Democratic party, U.S. President Joe Biden kept predicting things would turn around. This weekend, he was partially vindicated as Democrats retained control of the U.S. Senate, bucking history, media projections and pundits who warned voters cared more about gas prices than Biden's warnings that equality and democracy were under threat.
NEVADA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Revisiting Biden's presidency before the midterms

“Our great democracies still tend to think that a stupid man is more likely to be honest than a clever man, and our politicians take advantage of this prejudice." – Bertrand Russell. It's been said that Joe Biden has been running for president for 50 years. From the day...
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Kamala Harris, Philippines’ Marcos to discuss Taiwan -envoy

MANILA (Reuters) -Tension over Taiwan is expected to be on the agenda when U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr next week, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said on Thursday. “I’m sure they will touch on the Taiwan situation,” Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez told Reuters by...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy