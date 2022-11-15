Read full article on original website
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
Pence slams Biden for 'feckless leadership,' says 'help is on the way' from GOP in midterms
Less than three weeks before Election Day, former Vice President Mike Pence predicted Republican victories and "the beginning of a great American comeback."
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'should not be impeaching President Biden,' Mayra Flores says
A pro-Trump House Republican and outspoken critic of President Joe Biden's border policies now opposes the idea of impeachment, pivoting with GOP leaders who are less interested in the controversial political move. Rep. Mayra Flores, a Latina who won a special election in June for the Brownsville/South Padre Island border...
Newly empowered House Republicans accuse President Joe Biden of influence peddling as part of anticipated Hunter Biden probe
House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer ups the ante in his Hunter Biden probe since winning the majority by targeting President Biden.
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeaching Joe Biden 'Will Be Easy'
"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet.
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Here’s What President Biden Was Doing During Trump’s 2024 Speech
As Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders to deal with crisis in Europe.
104.1 WIKY
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
KTEN.com
Biden celebrates Democrats holding the Senate on second day of Asia summits
President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. A day after he arrived in Asia, he got another piece of news from back home that could give him a...
Joe Biden Reacts To Nancy Pelosi Stepping Down From Democratic Leadership
"History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history," the president said.
US News and World Report
'Cockeyed Optimist' Biden Pushes Unity With Republicans After Democrats Retain Senate
NUSA DUA, Indonesia/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -As midterm election forecasts darkened for his Democratic party, U.S. President Joe Biden kept predicting things would turn around. This weekend, he was partially vindicated as Democrats retained control of the U.S. Senate, bucking history, media projections and pundits who warned voters cared more about gas prices than Biden's warnings that equality and democracy were under threat.
Top Biden economic adviser Brian Deese to leave next year: Report
President Joe Biden's top economic advisers will soon depart the White House as part of a reshuffle that aims to address economic challenges facing the country as Democrats eye the road to 2024.
President Biden Says Democrats Campaigned in 54 States
In a speech on Friday night ahead of the midterm elections taking place next week, United States President Joe Biden appeared to make a gaffe by saying that Democrats campaigned in 54 states in 2018, according to Fox News.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Revisiting Biden's presidency before the midterms
“Our great democracies still tend to think that a stupid man is more likely to be honest than a clever man, and our politicians take advantage of this prejudice." – Bertrand Russell. It's been said that Joe Biden has been running for president for 50 years. From the day...
104.1 WIKY
Kamala Harris, Philippines’ Marcos to discuss Taiwan -envoy
MANILA (Reuters) -Tension over Taiwan is expected to be on the agenda when U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr next week, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said on Thursday. “I’m sure they will touch on the Taiwan situation,” Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez told Reuters by...
