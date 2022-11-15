Mayor Justin Bibb names executive director of Police Accountability Team

The Cleveland Police consent decree was put in place by federal government officials in 2014 to ensure that the department maintains constitutional policing. The Police Accountability Team was created to ensure the City of Cleveland complies with and successfully implements the consent decree.

According to a news release from the City of Cleveland Tuesday, Mayor Justin Bibb announced the leader and executive director of the Police Accountability Team as Dr. Leigh R. Anderson saying: “I am happy to share that Dr. Anderson will be leading the new Police Accountability Team for our city, her deep experience from Ferguson to Chicago plus her extensive training and research acumen make her a perfect choice to help us ensure that the improvements we have made become permanent parts of a police culture of service, safety and accountability.”

Anderson will assemble a team and work closely with those who have been working on the consent decree to provide a continuous review of policies to ensure best practices are taking place in regard to police procedure and community engagement amongst other things, according to the release.

The ultimate goal of the Police Accountability Team is to achieve final compliance and termination of the consent decree.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.