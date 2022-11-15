ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Serious weather, travel concerns for fans heading to Browns-Bills game on Sunday

By Mark Johnson
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEhoY_0jC5Hhuu00

The Cleveland Browns will battle the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo this Sunday at 1 p.m. Many Browns fans are ready to hit the road for the 3-hour jaunt up Interstate 90 to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York to enjoy the game.

But, if you are going, pay close attention to the weather forecast.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the greater Buffalo area Friday through 7 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy lake-effect snow squalls could dump several feet of snow in and around the city and the stadium this weekend.

Current computer guidance suggests two to four feet of snow will likely accumulate just south of Buffalo through the end of the weekend.

That kind of snow would make travel extremely difficult and slow, even if road crews are able to keep up with 2-inch-per-hour snowfall rates.

Before you hit the road Saturday or Sunday, check up on the latest forecasts.

