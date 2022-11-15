ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A’maree’s Hosts a Trunk Show Featuring Extreme Cashmere This Week

By Chelsea Raineri
Photograph Courtesy of A’maree’s

Head to Newport Beach’s A’maree’s Nov. 17 to 19 to shop the gender-neutral, one-size-fits-all brand Extreme Cashmere. Shop from a variety of high-quality cashmere items for yourself or for the loved ones on your holiday list. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday .

Photograph Courtesy of A’maree’s and Extreme Cashmere

The post A’maree’s Hosts a Trunk Show Featuring Extreme Cashmere This Week appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

