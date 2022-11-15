Rafael Elias Lopez-Centeno, a refugee from Venezuela who had been working double shifts delivering food for delis around the Bronx, died in August after the e-bike he was charging near the door of his apartment caught fire. The same week, two people, including a 5-year-old, were killed when a fire started by an e-bike battery trapped them in their apartment at the Jackie Robinson Houses in East Harlem. Earlier this month, 46 people were injured after a fire caused by an e-bike battery tore through a midtown high-rise. Until recently, being injured by a lithium-ion battery was a “relatively rare occurrence” in the city, according to New York City Fire Department acting chief of fire prevention Thomas Currao, who spoke this week at a City Council hearing on e-bike safety and storage. There were just 13 such injuries in 2019. In 2021, that number jumped to 79. “As of today,” he said on Monday, “we’ve already identified 140 injuries, and 191 fires attributed to lithium-ion batteries this year.” So far, six people have died.

