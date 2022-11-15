ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 8

Steven Boomer
2d ago

not solving the problems needed to hire more people that's why crime because no jobs lower wages that's why people are mad you politicians are not paying attention that's why you lose them seats to the Republicans cause you're not solving the problems

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Curbed

Don’t Blame the E-Bike

Rafael Elias Lopez-Centeno, a refugee from Venezuela who had been working double shifts delivering food for delis around the Bronx, died in August after the e-bike he was charging near the door of his apartment caught fire. The same week, two people, including a 5-year-old, were killed when a fire started by an e-bike battery trapped them in their apartment at the Jackie Robinson Houses in East Harlem. Earlier this month, 46 people were injured after a fire caused by an e-bike battery tore through a midtown high-rise. Until recently, being injured by a lithium-ion battery was a “relatively rare occurrence” in the city, according to New York City Fire Department acting chief of fire prevention Thomas Currao, who spoke this week at a City Council hearing on e-bike safety and storage. There were just 13 such injuries in 2019. In 2021, that number jumped to 79. “As of today,” he said on Monday, “we’ve already identified 140 injuries, and 191 fires attributed to lithium-ion batteries this year.” So far, six people have died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
freightwaves.com

NYC proposes $24 minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers

A little over a year after the New York City Council approved a legislative package aimed at improving working conditions for app-based delivery drivers, city officials are following through on one of the legislation’s key provisions. Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) and Grubhub (OCTUS: JTKWY) drivers in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing

Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC won’t expand prekindergarten for 3-year-olds next year

Mayor Eric Adams is not planning to expand New York City’s free prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds next year, as city agencies are facing calls to cut back on spending, education department officials confirmed Wednesday. City officials are planning to divert $568 million in federal COVID relief money that had been earmarked for 3-K expansion over the next two fiscal years to use elsewhere for the education department, Emma Vadehra, the school system’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
retailleader.com

Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations

Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Roger Marsh

New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance camera

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Orangeburg reported capturing two spheres of light moving in unison in various directions on a surveillance camera that eventually seemed to land on the property beginning at about 7:30 p.m. on February 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ORANGEBURG, NY
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude

An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

The Office Is Half-Dead

After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy