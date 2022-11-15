** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In my mid-teens, I had a friend that found herself in a hilarious predicament. She absolutely hated to make her bed. Since her mother insisted her bed be made before she did anything else, my friend came up with a unique way to keep her bed made. She would make her bed up tightly and tuck the covers in at the foot and both sides of her bed. She would then carefully lift the top of the covers and wiggle down into them as if she were stuffing herself into an envelope.

