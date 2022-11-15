ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

After a lifetime of being looked at, Paulina Porizkova is ready to be heard

Paulina Porizkova is living proof that you can successfully rebuild your life – at any age. Born in Cold War Czechoslovakia, Porizkova shot to supermodel stardom after she landed her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in 1984. And as the face of Estée Lauder in 1989, she was one of the highest-paid models in the world. At 19, she fell in love with The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, who was more than 20 years older than her. In the years to follow, she navigated her blossoming career, motherhood, marriage – and sadness, loneliness, the eventual divorce from her husband, and his subsequent death, which included the revelation of betrayal that he had cut her out of his will.
Tracey Folly

Woman has an affair with a famous politician and keeps it secret for 40 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a family friend showed us the national news magazine and pointed out the politician that graced its cover, we were shocked. "That's him," she said. "That's the man I had an affair with in Mexico."
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Upworthy

Mom shares how her 3-year-old daughter's obsession with a creepy doll worked out in their favor

It was love at first sight for little Briar Rose. The moment she spotted the spooky-looking baby doll wearing dirty clothes and cracks painted on its skin, the 3-year-old decided it was coming home with her. "She said, 'But I'm its mommy and it needs me!' Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Briar's mother, Brittany Beard, wrote on Facebook in a now-viral post. Speaking to TODAY, the 33-year-old mother-of-two revealed that although she herself isn't a big fan of Halloween, she took her family to a Spirit Halloween store at the end of August just to browse.
Tyla

People in shock after mum shares clip of her baby sleeping outside alone

People are in shock after a mum shared a clip of her baby sleeping outside alone – something she says is the ‘cultural norm’ where she lives. Mum-of-four Annie (@annieineventyrland) is an American who lives in Denmark, who regularly posts on TikTok about what life is like in her adoptive home, whether it’s taking her kids to the dentist or what Halloween is like for her family.
Lefty Graves

Friend horrified when she finds mouse nest in her bed

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In my mid-teens, I had a friend that found herself in a hilarious predicament. She absolutely hated to make her bed. Since her mother insisted her bed be made before she did anything else, my friend came up with a unique way to keep her bed made. She would make her bed up tightly and tuck the covers in at the foot and both sides of her bed. She would then carefully lift the top of the covers and wiggle down into them as if she were stuffing herself into an envelope.
Upworthy

TV reporter gets interrupted when his mom randomly drives by while he's filming: 'Hi, Baby!'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 24, 2022. It has since been updated. A local Ohio television reporter found himself ambushed with an impromptu "take your parent to work day" this week when his mom decided to randomly drop by. Myles Harris—who mainly covers news in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio—was out on a field reporting assignment for ABC affiliate WSYX on Tuesday when the camera captured the precious proud mom-embarrassed son moment. A clip of the hilarious interaction shared on the reporter's Instagram account has been viewed 734k times since being posted earlier this week with many internet users being able to deeply relate to the touching exchange.
COLUMBUS, OH
Andrei Tapalaga

Mother Built a Staircase to Her Daughter’s Grave

The grave of Florence Irene FordNatalieMaynor/Flickr. The most agonizing experience a mother can go through is the sudden and early death of a child, and Florence Irene Ford's mother did not find it easy. At the tender age of 10, this unhappy kid passed away from yellow fever on October 30, 1871. Even after all these years, many people are still moved by the tale of her cemetery in Natchez City.
NATCHEZ, MS
Tracey Folly

A man drove 100 miles to take me on a date and then ghosted me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We met on a boat, which seemed appropriate since he spent most of his time working on the open seas. It's not as glamorous as it sounds. He was an employee on a ferry that ran multiple times per day.
toofab.com

Amy Adams Reacts to Henry Cavill's Superman Return -- But Says She Hasn't Been Asked Back Yet

"They haven't spoken to me about it." Amy Adams is sharing her thoughts on Henry Cavill's return as Superman. In an interview with Variety at the "Disenchanted" premiere on Wednesday, the actress -- who starred as Lois Lane opposite Cavill's Superman in multiple DC films -- voiced her excitement for Cavill, describing him as a "wonderful" Superman.

