ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Teenager Lewis Dobbin earns manager praise as five-goal Derby see off Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZLL6_0jC5H3tD00

Paul Warne admitted that a stunning strike from on-loan Everton teenager Lewis Dobbin was the highlight of Derby’s 5-0 FA Cup replay triumph over Torquay.

The 19-year-old attacker smashed a 20-yard volley into the roof of the Gulls net to make it 4-0 following Mark Ellis’ own goal and further efforts by William Osula and Liam Thompson.

David McGoldrick went on to add a fifth but most in the 7,000-strong crowd left Pride Park purring about Dobbin’s goal.

Boss Warne said: “It was nice for Dobbs to get a screamer and that was the highlight of the game really. We could see it had a chance as soon as he hit it.

“His work-rate gets him in the team and goals are the cherry on top of that, but it was one of those moments that was a joy to watch.”

Warne had words of encouragement too for 20-year-old academy graduate Thompson, who scored his first senior goal.

“Liam also deserved his goal and, just because he’s not in the first team, does not mean we don’t rate him,” the ex-Rotherham chief added. “He’s just got some really established players in front of him.”

More plaudits, meanwhile, were heaped on 19-year-old defender Jake Rooney – the cousin of former Derby boss and ex-England captain Wayne – who followed up an impressive league debut at the weekend with a confident display.

“Jake Rooney was excellent and I’m really pleased with him,” Warne added.

“When we first came in, it took us a while to get to know all of the players, but he did really well at the weekend and looked very accomplished tonight.”

Both managers agreed that 5-0 was not a fair reflection of the game with home goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith called upon to make a number of saves and Torquay manager Gary Johnson hopes the performance – if not the result – can provide his players with a confidence boost in their battle against relegation from the National League.

He said: “The players are obviously disappointed because they’ve lost a game 5-0 and that’s not fun.

“But, at the same time, if we play some of the football we played tonight more often with a more clinical finish at the end of it at our level, we know we have a group of people to get us out of the trouble we are in in the bottom four.

“I’m hoping it can provide a spur for our league campaign.

“We started off alright and had a couple of chances and corners but they just kept catching us on the transition, which happens when you’re playing against quality players and give the ball away in dangerous positions.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Joe Morrell misses Portsmouth’s clash with Derby

Portsmouth will be without Joe Morrell against Derby. The Wales midfielder is in Qatar with his country ahead of the World Cup. Joe Rafferty, Jayden Reid and Louis Thompson are expected to be out for Danny Cowley. Tom Lowery missed the draw with Morecambe while Clark Robertson came off at...
newschain

Adrian Mariappa faces late fitness test as Burton host Plymouth

Adrian Mariappa will be checked for Burton ahead of their League One clash with Plymouth. The defender missed the Charlton game on Saturday after struggling for fitness, meaning Deji Oshilaja could drop into defence again. Victor Adeboyejo will also be assessed after coming off in the second half against the...
newschain

Jonny Williams absent for Swindon’s clash with Crewe

Swindon midfielder Jonny Williams misses the Sky Bet League Two clash with Crewe after joining up with Wales for the World Cup. Forward Tyrese Shade is also set to sit out the game after picking up a slight hamstring injury. Striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is nearing a return from a hamstring...
newschain

Jonathan Grounds targets more minutes when Exeter host Ipswich

Jonathan Grounds will hope for more game time when Exeter take on Ipswich in Sky Bet League One on Saturday. The defender returned as a very late substitute in last weekend’s stoppage-time victory over Peterborough after two months out with a calf injury. Captain Matt Jay made only his...
newschain

Son admits killing his parents

A son has admitted stabbing his parents to death. William Warrington, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility. Warrington, from St George’s Street, Cheltenham had denied charges of murder but admitted killing his parents during a hearing...
newschain

Luton appoint Rob Edwards as manager

Luton have appointed Rob Edwards as their new manager. The former Watford and Forest Green boss succeeds Nathan Jones, who left Kenilworth Road for Premier League Southampton last week. The 39-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Hatters. The appointment comes two months after Edwards was sacked by Championship...
BBC

UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams

Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
newschain

Jack Earing pushing for Walsall start against Crawley

Jack Earing could start for Walsall when they host Crawley. The midfielder came off the bench in last weekend’s goalless draw at Carlisle having been out injured since September. Joss Labadie and Joe Riley have begun light training following their long-term injuries. But boss Michael Flynn does not expect...
newschain

Manchester United ‘cut my legs’ and stopped me shining – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo felt Manchester United had ‘cut his legs’ and did not want him to ‘shine’ or listen to advice as his relationship with the club deteriorated. In his revealing TalkTV interview that has been released over the last few days, the Portugal forward claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised boss Erik ten Hag while also saying Red Devils owners the Glazer family do not care about the club.
newschain

Conor Coady ready to do whatever is asked if it brings England World Cup success

Conor Coady has revealed he gets plenty of stick for his role at Euro 2020 but is happy to do whatever is asked of him if it brings England success at the World Cup. The Everton defender – currently on loan from Wolves – was unofficially crowned England’s player of the tournament last summer as they lost on penalties to Italy in the final, despite not making a single appearance.
newschain

Stephen Kenny warns Ireland to be wary of Norway despite Erling Haaland absence

Stephen Kenny has warned the Republic of Ireland not to be taken in by the absence of Norway dangerman Erling Haaland. The Manchester City forward will miss Thursday’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium through injury but, while he has plundered 23 goals for his club already this season, Kenny does not want his players to be lulled into a false sense of security.
newschain

Slobodan Tedic a doubt for Barnsley’s game against MK Dons

Barnsley will assess Slobodan Tedic ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with MK Dons. The on-loan Manchester City striker rolled his ankle in the early stages of last weekend’s victory over Shrewsbury and, although he was able to carry on until the 74th minute, could miss out this weekend.
newschain

Republicans win 218th seat to claim slim majority in US House

Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders. More than a week after Election...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Kevin Sinfield latest MND fundraiser passes £600,000 after day five of seven

Kevin Sinfield’s latest fundraising bid in aid of motor neurone disease saw donations push beyond £600,000 after day five of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. The former Leeds Rhinos captain is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days before reaching Old Trafford at half-time in Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup final.
BBC

Rob Edwards: Luton Town name former Watford boss as manager

Luton Town have named ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards as their new manager on a "minimum three-and-a-half year" deal. The 39-year-old replaces Nathan Jones, who left the Championship club last week after being appointed by Premier League side Southampton. Edwards was appointed by Watford in May and sacked on 26 September...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
167K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy