Official: Russian missile strikes cross into Poland

By Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The U.S. is investigating claims that Russia's war on Ukraine has spilled into NATO territory. House Republicans are keeping Kevin McCarthy as their leader. And the Grammy nominations are in.

It's Tuesday. It's time for the news. Let's dive in, shall we?

But first, here's the buzz: Did Mike Pence know about that bug on his head? Here's what he had to say in his new memoir about that famous fly and other viral moments .

Official: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike

The United States is investigating reports that Russia's war on Ukraine spilled over into neighboring countries on Tuesday when missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two, a senior official said. Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets from east to west and causing widespread blackouts. Polish media reported that two people died after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine. The missile report raised fears of an escalation in the conflict because NATO members are committed to defending each other in case of attack. But experts said the incident does not mean the mutual defense clause, known as Article 5, is automatically invoked. Here's the latest .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yt6pB_0jC5GvQ900
Windows of an apartment building are illuminated during a blackout in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) ORG XMIT: XB101 Andrew Kravchenko, AP

McCarthy likely to be next House speaker

House Republicans chose Tuesday to keep Kevin McCarthy as their leader, making him the favorite to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as the next speaker when a new Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3. More than a dozen races are yet to be called, but Republicans are expected to narrowly secure control of the House when the vote counting ends. And in the Senate, Florida Republican Rick Scott is challenging longtime GOP Leader Mitch McConnell for control of the party. After a disappointing election campaign that saw Democrats retain control of the Senate, Scott said the caucus should be "far more bold and resolute than we have been in the past."

👉 Here are the latest developments in the midterms .

  • If the House flips red, you can partly thank Ron DeSantis. Here's why .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZ1Fr_0jC5GvQ900
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at an event Nov. 9 in Washington. McCarthy is likely to become the next Speaker of the House if Republicans gain control of the chamber. Alex Brandon, AP

What everyone's talking about

A campus community mourns

Steps away from a crime scene at the University of Virginia where three football players were shot dead and two other students were wounded , banners hung from fraternity and sorority houses spray-painted "UVA Strong" and "Virginia Strong" along with the names and numbers of D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. The messages were there to comfort a shattered campus community after the deadly attack. Running back Mike Hollins was wounded and was undergoing surgery , his mother said. The suspect, a former football player, faces three counts of second-degree murder and related charges. Officials have yet to determine a motive for the attack. The latest coverage .

🎥 Watch: Therapy dogs provide comfort to students and faculty on campus .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzQdF_0jC5GvQ900
Hundreds gathered for a vigil Monday after a shooting Sunday evening at the University of Virginia left three dead and two injured. Megan Smith, USA TODAY

Real quick

First flakes of the season fall; more cold air in the forecast

There's a chilly week ahead. The first snowflakes of the season have fallen or are forecast across a large swath of the country over the next few days, all the way from New Mexico to New England. By the time the storm winds down, about 20 states could see snow, AccuWeather said.

  • On Monday: One to 3 inches of snow fell over a widespread area from the southern Plains into the Midwest, with the heaviest snow in western Oklahoma, where up to a half of foot was reported.
  • Tuesday and Wednesday: Coastal sections of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are forecast to see rain, while areas farther inland across Pennsylvania and interior New England should see mixed precipitation and snow.

❄️ Winter weather headed to 20 states: Where the frigid temps will be .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5wm9_0jC5GvQ900
A light snowfall combines with lights for the upcoming 'Winter Wonderland' at Tilles Park in Ladue, Mo., as part of a women's dog walking group makes their way through the street on Tuesday. Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Queen Bey reigns over Grammy nominations

It's safe to say the Grammy Award nominations won't be breaking Beyoncé's soul. The superstar leads the 2023 Grammys lineup with nine nominations, including album, record and song of the year. And she's up against another big name in those categories: Adele. The singers memorably faced off five years ago at the Grammys, when Adele’s "25" beat Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” for album of the year. Beyoncé is trailed by hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar with eight nods. Adele earned seven nominations, tying with Americana singer Brandi Carlile, whose "In These Silent Days" is also up for album of the year.

And can anybody say "power couple"? With 28 wins and 88 total career nominations, Beyoncé now ties her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for the most nominations in Grammy history. Here's a full list of the nominations .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwCnU_0jC5GvQ900
Beyonce bares quite a bit on her new album, "Renaissance," which is nominated for album of the year at the 2023 Grammys. Carlijn Jacobs

A break from the news

