ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Senators introduce bill to stop companies from charging veterans with benefits help

By Kim Jarrett
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buHZv_0jC5Gp7n00
U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark. Alex Brandon | AP

(The Center Square) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is introducing a bill to stop companies from charging veterans for help with disability benefits.

The Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding VA Benefits Act would make it a crime to charge veterans for help. Anyone convicted could face a fine or a jail term of up to one year, according to the bill.

“For many of our nation’s disabled veterans, VA disability compensation can be the difference between making ends meet and more severe outcomes such as homelessness,” said Joe Parsetich, national commander for Disabled American Veterans. “That’s why it’s so vitally important that veterans are properly represented by accredited individuals and institutions when applying for VA benefits.”

U.S. Senators John Boozman, R-Ark, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn, are leading the push for the bill. They are the senior members of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

“Stronger safeguards are needed to protect those who served our country from wrongdoers hoping to cash in on the onerous claims process,” “Blumenthal said in a news release. “Holding profiteers accountable through criminal penalties is an important step that will support our heroes.”

Criminal penalties for charging veterans for help with disability claims or prosecution were eliminated from the law 20 years ago, according to Boozman.

Ensuring veterans have the resources to make informed decisions about filing VA claims is an important part of helping them access the benefits they’ve earned,” Boozman said. “They also deserve to have trusted and reliable advocates working on their behalf, which is why we must hold accountable those aiming to make a profit off their service.”

Senators that signed on to the bill include Democrats John Tester of Montana, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Dianne Feinstein of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Michael Bennet of Colorado. Republicans backing the legislation are Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mike Braun of Indiana. Independents Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont are also listed as co-sponsors.

Comments / 134

Pumpkin Head
1d ago

As a Viet vet, I say “thank you “. It’s getting to be so bad for veterans that I fear in the future we are gonna be hurting for warriors.

Reply(7)
61
Bob Fortini
1d ago

The VA has me jumping though hoops with their contract services. They request lab work but the VA will not accept their paperwork for the lab work. They have to go through your primary physician to get the lab work order in the system. Why am I going to a contract medical service in order to get my Agent Orange Claim approved ? Nothing but delay and verbal BS. I've lost 6 close friends to A/O it appears all they (VA) wants to do is wait it out until we're dead. Then they're home free.

Reply(12)
43
gary
1d ago

The law would make less help available. There’s already advocates that don’t charge. The biggest problem is the VA doesn’t give the Veteran a fair shake and only hand out low percentages. I have been at 90% for 10 years and trying for the third time to receive 100%. I am 71 years old.

Reply(2)
30
Related
CBS Minnesota

Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Special license plate available for veterans

Legislation authored by Rep. Frank Farry to honor veterans who have received an Air Medal with a special registration license plate now awaits the governor’s signature to become law. “Air Medal recipients have displayed unmeasurable acts of service to our country. By allowing these veterans their very own special...
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
The Independent

Republican governor candidate says he wants to impose a statewide ban on gay marriage

South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster said at a debate Wednesday night that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman and would enforce a ban on gay marraige should the US Supreme Court overturn the ruling that legalised gay marriage across the country in 2015. “In our constitution, [gay marriage] it is not allowed, and under our state law, it is not allowed. I would follow state law, whatever state law is,” Mr McMaster said. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think a marraige ought to be between a man and a woman.” Mr McMaster’s comments came...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Nobody’s listening to me': Veterans struggle to find care four years after major VA reforms

Four years after Congress passed landmark Veterans Affairs reform legislation, some of our nation's heroes struggle to have timely access to healthcare that advocates warn is failing to save those in need. Suicide rates among veterans remain high, while healthcare overhauls promised by the VA MISSION Act have yet to clear the backlog of wait times for care, though the department claims progress is being made.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?

If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet

The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy