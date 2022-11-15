Read full article on original website
Woven Raises $1.5M in Seed Funding
Woven, an Indianapolis, IN-based supplier of multi-unit enterprise administration software program, raised $1.5M in Seed funding. The rounds led by Glow Manufacturers. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its efforts to streamline individuals administration, operations and facility and asset administration for franchisees and impartial, multi-unit companies, globally.
Arey Closes $4.15M Seed Funding Round
Arey, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of an e-commerce enterprise targeted on the hair care business, raised $4.15M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Feminine Founders Fund and Greycroft. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its R&D and distribution growth. Led by...
ifeel Raises €10M in Series A Funding
Ifeel, a Madrid, Spain-based supplier of an emotional well-being service for corporations, raised €10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by UNIQA Ventures, with participation from Nauta Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop the enterprise into new markets, introduce new merchandise,...
Primer Raises $12M in Series A Funding
Primer, a San Francisco, CA-based software program firm that gives hyper-precise focusing on for B2B entrepreneurs, raised $12M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Craft Ventures with assist from Slack Fund and Salesforce Ventures in addition to angel traders from Dropbox, Figma, Hubspot, Notion, and Masterclass. The...
Shopmy Raises $8M in Series A Funding
ShopMy, a New York-based platform that enables creators to streamline their affiliate internet marketing and paid sponsorships efforts with manufacturers, raised $8M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Rand Currier, and Justin Kan amongst others. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale engineering...
CalmWave Raises $4M in Seed Funding
CalmWave, a Seattle, WA-based firm leveraging synthetic intelligence (AI) to carry operational well being to hospitals, raised $4M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from Tau Ventures, AI2 Incubator, Seachange Ventures, Hike Ventures, and PagerDuty. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
Impact Closes $15M Series B Funding
Impact, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of an expert community for the leisure trade, raised $15M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Shasta Ventures with participation from Benchmark, Skydance, Riviera Companions, Michael Lynton, Eric Fellner, Brian Koppelman & David Levien, and Anthony Wooden. Shasta Ventures’ Managing Director, Jason Pressman, can even be becoming a member of its Board.
Sesamy Raises €3.3M in Funding
Sesamy, a Stockholm, Sweden-based supplier of a digital content material platform, raised €3.3M in funding. The spherical was led by GP Bullhound, with participation from Co_Made, Tham Make investments, Brofunds, Måns Ulvestam, Karl Rosander and Hållbar. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed...
Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace
The first venture-backed business-to-business marketplace for primary packaging, Impacked, announced this week that it successfully raised $2.5 million in seed funding through a round led by TenOneTen Ventures in hopes of recruiting more suppliers to join its American and European markets. Some of this funding will also go toward improving the company’s existing sustainability scoring […] The post Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace appeared first on Transportation Today.
On2Cook Secures Over USD2M in Seed Funding
On2Cook, a New Delhi, India-based cooking expertise supplier, raised over USD2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Dr Mayur Desai, with participation from Nirbhay Gandhi. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress, develop operations and its enterprise attain. Led by Founder and...
Fearless+ Raises $1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Fearless+, a New York-based profession improvement platform for Gens Z and Alpha, raised $1M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Wray Thorn, with participation from Clear Heights Capital, Dimond Household Workplace, Linda Mintz, Sheila Baird, Mohit Daswani, Tom Grossman, Sandy Hausner, and Vlad Brodsky. The corporate intends to...
Virtualness Raises Over $8M in Seed Funding
Virtualness, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a mobile-first platform to assist navigate Web3, raised $8M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Blockchange Ventures, with participation from Polygon Ventures, F7 Ventures, Micron Ventures, Oceans Ventures, Neythri Futures Fund, Carolyn Everson, Randi Zuckerberg, Nusier Yassin, Nikki Farb, and Stacy Brown-Philpot.
Attabotics Raises USD$71.7M in Series C-1 Funding
Attabotics, a Calgary, Canada-based 3D robotics provide chain firm, raised USD$71.7M in Sequence C-1 funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to $165.1M USD, was led by Export Growth Canada with participation from Ontario Lecturers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Lecturers’), Lecturers’ Enterprise Development. The corporate intends to...
Probely Raises €7.7M in Series A Funding
Probely, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a cloud-based dynamic utility safety testing resolution, raised $7.7M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Iberis Capital, and Semapa Subsequent, with participation from TIIN Capital, Vivid Pixel Capital, Caixa Capital, Portugal Ventures, and EDP Ventures. The corporate intends to make...
Arcturus Raises $11M in Series A Funding
Arcturus, a Los Angeles, CA-based firm offering volumetric video enhancing and streaming instruments, raised $11M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Cloudtree Ventures, with participation from Autodesk and Epic Video games. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its flagship HoloSuite platform to...
Butter Raises $9M in Series A Funding
Butter, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a meals wholesale working system, raised $9M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Gradient Ventures, with participation from Unusual Capital, Notation Capital, and Jack Altman. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its analysis, improvement, and...
WeGift Raises £26M in Series B Funding
WeGift, a London, UK-based digital payouts firm, raised $26M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Ingredient Ventures, Clocktower Ventures and Volution Capital with participation from CommerzVentures, AlbionVC and SAP. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its digital foreign money community, help development...
Vestico Raises £250K in Funding
Vestico, a London, UK-based supplier of a social match and personalisation platform for style and wonder, raised £250K in funding. The spherical was led by Jenson Funding Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional develop its know-how to launch its service with a number...
With $8.6M in seed funding, Nx wants to take monorepos mainstream
Founded by two former Google employees on the Angular team, Jeff Cross (CEO) and Victor Savkin (CTO), Narwahl actually started out as an Angular consulting shop, helping large banks, airlines and other enterprises — the kind of companies that typically use Angular. As Cross told me, it was working with Capital One that actually pushed the team to pursue Nx and turn that into the company’s main product. At that point, the concept of monorepos was already very familiar to them, thanks to their work at Google, which uses one of the world’s largest monorepos to manage its codebase.
Greenscreens.ai Raises $5M in Series A Funding
Greenscreens.ai, a West Palm Seashore, FL-based supplier of a dynamic pricing infrastructure platform, raised $5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Tiger International. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to extend its present headcount, increasing the staff each within the US and Lithuania, and...
