Gervais volleyball collected five all-league honors

Cougars, led by sisters Lilly, Addy McCargar, brought in Tri-River Conference awards, first playoff berth in 15 years

Gervais volleyball reached several highs this season. The team posted a winning record for the first time in more than a decade at 15-10 and reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2007. While the Cougars were defeated by Oakridge 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-23), they set the bar for where Gervais should expect to be, at a minimum.

In addition to its postseason berth, the Cougars also raked in their fair share of Tri-River Conference honors, including two first-team awards.

Senior Lilly McCargar and sophomore Addy McCargar were given first-team honors for their work as outside hitter and setter, respectively. The duo are daughters of head coach Molly McCargar, who was also the coach during the last run to the playoffs in 2007.

Also earning Gervais awards were third-team all-leaguers junior Olivia Boyd and senior Josie Schultz, both operating in the middle blocker position. Honorable mention mentioned went to senior Izzy Boyd.

Full Tri-River Conference all-league awards are below:

Player of the Year

Hallee Hughes, senior, Willamina

First Team

Hallee Hughes, senior, Willamina

Aly Herber, senior, Salem Academy

Brooke Bush, senior, Culver

Lilly McCargar, senior, Gervais

Emma Brewer, freshman, Salem Academy

Brooklyn Bailey, senior, Willamina

Addy McCargar, sophomore, Gervais

Second Team

Kayden Leeann, senior, Culver

Lexi Herber, sophomore, Salem Academy

Irene Rochan, freshman, Blanchet Catholic

Makayla Dodge, junior, Santiam

Hensley Wachtner, senior, Culver

Lily Casteneda, junior, Blanchet Catholic

Alyssa Carpenter, senior, Willamina

Third Team

Mia Solomon, senior, Delphian

Olivia Boyd, junior, Gervais

Sophia Bruner, junior, Kennedy

Haley Krieger, junior, Salem Academy

Kacyn Hiley, senior, Salem Academy

Abigail Behrens, senior, Colton

Josie Schultz, senior, Gervais

Honorable Mention

Maddie Constantine, senior, Culver

Rachel Koellman, junior, Regis

Maizy Downey, freshman, Santiam

Addison Corcoran, sophomore, Regis

Anna Dickens, sophomore, Chemawa

Sydney Reed, junior, Salem Academy

Lindsey Arritola, freshman, Blanchet Catholic

Emma Larsen, senior, Santiam

Allison Gooley, senior, Kennedy

Teal Nelson, junior, Culver

Siona Paden, junior, Delphian

Ileanna Jose, junior, Chemawa

Sydney Earls, senior, Colton

Bee Chansuk, senior, Delphian

Emerson Weaver, senior, Santiam

Alexis Wertz, senior, Willamina

Abby Weber, senior, Blanchet Catholic

Izzy Boyd, senior, Gervais

{loadposition sub-article-02}