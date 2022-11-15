Gervais volleyball collected five all-league honors
Gervais volleyball reached several highs this season. The team posted a winning record for the first time in more than a decade at 15-10 and reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2007. While the Cougars were defeated by Oakridge 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-23), they set the bar for where Gervais should expect to be, at a minimum.
In addition to its postseason berth, the Cougars also raked in their fair share of Tri-River Conference honors, including two first-team awards.
Senior Lilly McCargar and sophomore Addy McCargar were given first-team honors for their work as outside hitter and setter, respectively. The duo are daughters of head coach Molly McCargar, who was also the coach during the last run to the playoffs in 2007.
Also earning Gervais awards were third-team all-leaguers junior Olivia Boyd and senior Josie Schultz, both operating in the middle blocker position. Honorable mention mentioned went to senior Izzy Boyd.
Full Tri-River Conference all-league awards are below:
Player of the Year
Hallee Hughes, senior, Willamina
First Team
Hallee Hughes, senior, Willamina
Aly Herber, senior, Salem Academy
Brooke Bush, senior, Culver
Lilly McCargar, senior, Gervais
Emma Brewer, freshman, Salem Academy
Brooklyn Bailey, senior, Willamina
Addy McCargar, sophomore, Gervais
Second Team
Kayden Leeann, senior, Culver
Lexi Herber, sophomore, Salem Academy
Irene Rochan, freshman, Blanchet Catholic
Makayla Dodge, junior, Santiam
Hensley Wachtner, senior, Culver
Lily Casteneda, junior, Blanchet Catholic
Alyssa Carpenter, senior, Willamina
Third Team
Mia Solomon, senior, Delphian
Olivia Boyd, junior, Gervais
Sophia Bruner, junior, Kennedy
Haley Krieger, junior, Salem Academy
Kacyn Hiley, senior, Salem Academy
Abigail Behrens, senior, Colton
Josie Schultz, senior, Gervais
Honorable Mention
Maddie Constantine, senior, Culver
Rachel Koellman, junior, Regis
Maizy Downey, freshman, Santiam
Addison Corcoran, sophomore, Regis
Anna Dickens, sophomore, Chemawa
Sydney Reed, junior, Salem Academy
Lindsey Arritola, freshman, Blanchet Catholic
Emma Larsen, senior, Santiam
Allison Gooley, senior, Kennedy
Teal Nelson, junior, Culver
Siona Paden, junior, Delphian
Ileanna Jose, junior, Chemawa
Sydney Earls, senior, Colton
Bee Chansuk, senior, Delphian
Emerson Weaver, senior, Santiam
Alexis Wertz, senior, Willamina
Abby Weber, senior, Blanchet Catholic
Izzy Boyd, senior, Gervais
