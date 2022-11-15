ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airplanes fly near Mar-a-Lago with pro-DeSantis banners taunting Trump as a loser ahead of his 'HUGE announcement'

By Nicole Gaudiano
Business Insider
 1 day ago
Donald Trump mingles with supporters during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Banner airplanes were trolling Donald Trump as a loser on Tuesday ahead of his "HUGE announcement" at Mar-a-Lago, an expected third bid for the presidency.

One plane was observed near his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida with a message calling him a "3X bigly loser." Another tagged his potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who resoundingly won re-election last week.

"You lost again Donald! #DeSantis2024," the message reads.

—Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) November 15, 2022

Trump's announcement at 9 p.m. comes as Republicans are furious and blaming him for failing to achieve the "red wave" they had hoped for in last week's midterm elections.

Even his close ally, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said most Republican senators think he should wait.

"I think most people in the conference would prefer President Trump not to announce tonight," he said.

For his part, Trump has spent time ranting on Truth Social that he "did a great job" during the midterms and that he is "very busy looking into the future."

He continued: "Remember, I am a 'Stable Genius.'"

Republicans won what's projected to be a slim majority in the House, but they failed to win control of the Senate. Trump-endorsed candidates including Don Bolduc of New Hampshire, Blake Masters of Arizona and Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania lost to Democrats.

Trump's GOP allies have reportedly suggested that it would be better for him to wait until after Georgia's December 6 runoff election.

Insider's Kimberly Leonard contributed to this report.

