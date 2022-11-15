Trump, Trump, please go away

This is the “big” day when former President Donald Trump has promised his “big” announcement. Trump has teased this for months, and it’s clear he’s wanted to make a third run for president.

But Trump also thought things would look quite different a week after the midterms. Rather than being a GOP kingmaker, however, he looks like an absolute failure. Most of his chosen candidates flopped – and the ones who ran apart from the former president did well.

The most stunning victory of election night came from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who helped lead a statewide Republican sweep. This was in spite of Trump, who oddly chose to attack DeSantis – a rising figure on the right with presidential ambitions of his own – ahead of the election.

The main takeaway here, as I detail in a recent column, is that Trump came off as a big loser, and the American people spoke loudly that they are ready to move away from the election denialism and division that Trump embodies.

Will Trump be able to look beyond his ego and see that it’s time for him to go away? Unfortunately, I doubt it.

— Ingrid Jacques

What else is going on?

► Kari Lake seemed indestructible, except when she had to face her greatest test: A full range of Arizona voters.

► If you weren’t paying attention to the men on television who get paid to be incorrect, you might have missed their supremely confident and wildly wrong predictions of GOP dominance in the midterms. I want to be one of those men.

► Native Americans and the White House share a difficult history. This National Native American Heritage Month let's look back at their relationship over more than two centuries.

