Innovative infrastructure to support transport’s green transition
The Transport Research Arena (TRA) has gathered experts from around the world in Lisbon to discuss the foremost challenges on the path to decarbonise transport by 2050, in line with the goals set by the European Green Deal of making Europe the first carbon neutral continent. Each day has focused...
Boosting the uptake of zero-emission transport in Europe
In 2021, transport accounted for 37% of the total CO2 emissions produced by end‐use sectors, amounting to nearly 7.7 Giga tonnes, according to the International Energy Agency. In line with the European Green Deal, the continent plans to reach net zero by 2050, transport playing an important part. ‘Green...
The best European rail tourism campaigns of 2022
The European Travel Commission (ETC) and Eurail B.V. honoured recipients at the second edition of the Best European Rail Tourism Campaign Awards at an award ceremony hosted in Prague by Czech Tourism on 15 November. During the ceremony, ETC and Eurail B.V. announced that the awards will run again in 2023 after witnessing their growing success over the past two years.
Moving fast into a borderless transport network
The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) regulation is crucial to the energy transition process in the European Union. Parliament is working on the Commission‘s revised proposal. It is critical to consider its scope and complementarity with other legislative proposals such as Refuel EU, Fuel Maritime, and AFIR, to name just a few.
TRA 2022: New “smart” shipping containers reduce CO2 and improve logistics
Innovative shipping containers promising to be more efficient and sustainable were demonstrated at the TRA 2022, the biggest European Research and Technology Conference on transport and mobility, that took place in Lisbon from 14-17 November. During these days, TRA is welcomed researchers, policy makers and industry representatives to get together and contribute to the discussion on how research and innovation can reshape the transport and mobility system.
New storage technology promises to store solar energy up to 18 years
The new invention is being developed by researchers in Sweden with the support of scientists from China. Researchers from Sweden’s Chalmers University of Technology announced in a recent press release to be a step closer to actually being able to store solar energy for up to 18 years. The energy storage designed by the academics is meant to store solar energy in liquid form, a somewhat innovative concept in the world of energy research and innovation.
