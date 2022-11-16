Republicans in disarray as McConnell sees his leadership role challenged, McCarthy scrounges for votes to become speaker, and Trump stakes his claim for 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, right, and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Republicans last week faltered in producing the red wave election they had sought for over a year.

McConnell then faced a leadership challenge, while McCarthy is looking for votes to lead the House.

Trump announced a third presidential run on Tuesday, creating an uncertain future for the GOP.

For over a year, Republicans had envisioned the 2022 midterm elections as a stunning rebuke to President Joe Biden, with voters disenchanted by inflation, higher-than-normal gas prices, and immigration issues at the US-Mexico border punishing Democrats across the country.

In the weeks before the election, buoyed by polls showing them surging in key races, GOP leaders sensed a healthy House majority and even the possibility of flipping the Senate.

But voters blocked a red wave in its tracks, with Republicans claiming one of the narrowest House majorities in recent decades, while also falling short in winning the upper chamber.

Amid the fallout from a disappointing midterms showing, Republicans in Washington, DC, are already being met with a whole host of other issues.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who led the Senate GOP campaign arm this cycle, launched a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky to lead the party's caucus in the upper chamber. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California is looking to reach the 218-vote threshold to become speaker in January with the potential for defections from some members of the GOP caucus. And former President Donald Trump also announced a third presidential run on Tuesday, forcing Republicans to take sides even as some members are pointing to the twice-impeached president as a leading culprit in the party's electoral underperformance last week.

Also, the December 6 US Senate runoff election in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP nominee Herschel Walker will be a major test of the party's ability to unify in one of the nation's newly-emerging swing states.

Scott vs. McConnell

Scott, who led the National Republican Senatorial Committee this cycle, had hoped to win control of the upper chamber with the election of candidates like Walker, Adam Laxalt of Nevada, Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, and even long-shot candidate Joe O'Dea of Colorado.

While Walker advanced to the runoff with 48.5% of the vote, running behind Warnock, the other candidates lost — which effectively shut out the party from winning the Senate.

Scott — a former Florida governor who is seen as a potential presidential contender — had earlier this year been criticized by several Republican lawmakers over his release of a controversial tax plan . And some Republicans had also called out Scott for what they said was his lack of focus on the NRSC, according to The Washington Post .

Last week, after the midterm elections, Scott told Fox News host Sean Hannity that the results were a "complete disappointment."

And on Tuesday, Scott informed colleagues that he would challenge McConnell, who since leading the Senate GOP caucus in 2007 has retained strong support within the party.

On Tuesday, McConnell while on Capitol Hill critiqued several of the candidates who the GOP nominated this year, hearkening back to his comment this past summer about the importance of "candidate quality" in key Senate races.

"We underperformed among independents and moderates because their impression of many of the people in our party and leadership roles is they're dogged in chaos, negativity, excessive attacks, and it frightened independent and moderate Republican voters," he said.

But Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana took a swipe at McConnell's general management style.

"We very seldom get involved in any significant policy consideration. We play defense against Democrats. I want to feel like I'm part of the process," Braun told reporters of the supporting role he's relegated to under the current leadership structure.

Braun also critiqued McConnell's decision to make the race a referendum on Biden without offering voters substantive alternatives.

"You're not going to run the biggest business in the country, telling people what you're for after the election," he said.

But the senator declined to make a prediction about the outcome of the leadership vote.

"I'm not sure," Braun said, adding, "The way this place works, generally change doesn't come easily or quickly."

McConnell on Wednesday went on to easily win a secret ballot vote, earning the support of 37 GOP senators, with 10 opposed and one member voting present.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Kevin McCarthy's balancing act

McCarthy has long sought to be House speaker, and had been preparing for a robust majority all year.

But on Tuesday, the Republicans barely crossed the threshold needed to control the chamber, according to Insider and DDHQ, reflecting a diminished standing that was unthinkable by most political observers even early last week.

Democratic incumbents held their own in tough swing districts, with many House candidates effectively carving out their own political identities and in the process untying themselves from Biden's less-than-stellar approval ratings.

The House Republican Conference on Tuesday voted 188-31 in favor of McCarthy leading the caucus over conservative challenger Andy Biggs of Arizona, but the California lawmaker will need 218 votes to win the Speaker's gavel next year.

And with members who were elected in blue-leaning districts in New York and California — along with Freedom Caucus members — holding the key to a workable Republican majority, McCarthy must figure out how to win over the many factions that will be a part of his caucus.

Otherwise, members like Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska could opt for a moderate Republican challenger to lead the House, per his conversation with NBC News.

The Trump factor

After the election results came rolling in last week, Trump, who is mired in legal troubles, was immediately blamed by some in the party for the GOP's lackluster performance in key swing states.

Trump-backed candidates including Oz, Blake Masters of Arizona, and Don Bolduc of New Hampshire faltered with independents and even some Republicans.

And election deniers, including GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake of Arizona and secretary of state nominees Jim Marchant of Nevada and Kristina Karamo of Michigan, were defeated at the ballot box.

Trump, for his part, officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago club. The move will now force the party into another existential crisis as it figures out whether to go with their previous standard-bearer or opt for a new candidate.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is seen as the future of the party, it is unclear if he would challenge Trump in a GOP primary. And if he doesn't run, who will?

Republicans, already trying to navigate the new landscape on Capitol Hill, will have a lot to figure out as the 2024 presidential election looms.