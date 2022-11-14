ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginian Review

Maroon Tide Shutout Chargers In Regional First Round

In the Class 1, Region C high school football first round on Thursday, the Galax Maroon Tide (7-3) shutout the Bath County Chargers (4-7), 49-0. It was the first time this season that the Chargers were shutout in a game. The Chargers offense was held to a season-low of 25 yards, while Wyatt Campbell who had a sensational sophomore season, was held to just 11 yards passing. While the Chargers season came to an end at 4-7, it marked the first time since the 2018 season that the Chargers won at least four games. The program will be a team to lookout for...
BATH COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Game Preview: Virginia Tech at Liberty

Virginia Tech continues a not-so-glorious season this week at Liberty. The Hokies will receive $250,000 for playing this game at Liberty as part of a five-game contract (three in Blacksburg, two in Lynchburg) signed in 2018. When the Flames play in Blacksburg, they receive $500,000, per the game contract. Tech...
BLACKSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Amherst County High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 17, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper signs with Virginia Tech

DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Lord Botetourt High School golf star Ashton Harper won’t have to go far to play the sport he loves. Harper signed with Virginia Tech to play golf and he’s excited for what the next chapter in his career has to offer. “It’s been...
DALEVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame honors local sports legends

It was a night of applause, speeches and barbecue as the Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame welcomed nine inductees who ranged from coaches to professional baseball athletes. In 2013, the Hall of Fame was formed to promote civic excellence by recognizing the achievement of former or current individuals or groups involved in or contributing to sports programs' success — from amateur to professional — in Pittsylvania County.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pmg-va.com

Codey W. Donahue, 29 Bedford

Codey William Donahue, 29, of Bedford, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
BEDFORD, VA
pmg-va.com

William Rajaniemi, 18 Bedford

William Rajaniemi, 18, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 8, 2004, in Bedford, VA. Will loved music and had a wide variety of styles that he liked from rock to Christian and everything in between. He was very tough and strong and was not demonstrative. He always had a sense of humor and had a special love for his “Mommy”, “Daddy” and “Auntie Pam”.
BEDFORD, VA
pmg-va.com

Memorial holds Veterans' Day observance

The National D-Day Memorial held its annual Veterans Day observance Friday. The observance is always held at the Memorial, but this year heavy rain, brought to us by Hurricane Nicole, forced it indoors. The D-Day Memorial, an open air venue, must always have a plan that it can quickly switch...
BEDFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy