Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
cbs19news
Louisa welcomes familiar opponent to 'The Jungle' in region semifinals rematch
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The lone high school football game in the Central Virginia on Friday night takes place in 'The Jungle' with Louisa County hosting a familiar Salem team. "It's a big opportunity," senior quarterback Landon Wilson said, "Coach [Will] Patrick says you don't get another chance at...
Maroon Tide Shutout Chargers In Regional First Round
In the Class 1, Region C high school football first round on Thursday, the Galax Maroon Tide (7-3) shutout the Bath County Chargers (4-7), 49-0. It was the first time this season that the Chargers were shutout in a game. The Chargers offense was held to a season-low of 25 yards, while Wyatt Campbell who had a sensational sophomore season, was held to just 11 yards passing. While the Chargers season came to an end at 4-7, it marked the first time since the 2018 season that the Chargers won at least four games. The program will be a team to lookout for...
Franklin News Post
Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
Game Preview: Virginia Tech at Liberty
Virginia Tech continues a not-so-glorious season this week at Liberty. The Hokies will receive $250,000 for playing this game at Liberty as part of a five-game contract (three in Blacksburg, two in Lynchburg) signed in 2018. When the Flames play in Blacksburg, they receive $500,000, per the game contract. Tech...
Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
Lynchburg, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Amherst County High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 17, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ACC announces teams will wear helmet decals, hold moment of silence in support of UVA on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. — All ACC football teams will wear helmet decals in support of the University of Virginia community this weekend, the conference announced via a press release Wednesday evening. Three Virginia football players — Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — were killed Sunday in a...
wfxrtv.com
Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper signs with Virginia Tech
DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Lord Botetourt High School golf star Ashton Harper won’t have to go far to play the sport he loves. Harper signed with Virginia Tech to play golf and he’s excited for what the next chapter in his career has to offer. “It’s been...
chathamstartribune.com
Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame honors local sports legends
It was a night of applause, speeches and barbecue as the Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame welcomed nine inductees who ranged from coaches to professional baseball athletes. In 2013, the Hall of Fame was formed to promote civic excellence by recognizing the achievement of former or current individuals or groups involved in or contributing to sports programs' success — from amateur to professional — in Pittsylvania County.
Report on Southside Speedway paints picture of deteriorated, dangerous track
A new report commissioned by the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority paints a grim picture of the conditions at the shuttered Southside Speedway.
WSLS
Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
pmg-va.com
Codey W. Donahue, 29 Bedford
Codey William Donahue, 29, of Bedford, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
pmg-va.com
William Rajaniemi, 18 Bedford
William Rajaniemi, 18, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 8, 2004, in Bedford, VA. Will loved music and had a wide variety of styles that he liked from rock to Christian and everything in between. He was very tough and strong and was not demonstrative. He always had a sense of humor and had a special love for his “Mommy”, “Daddy” and “Auntie Pam”.
pmg-va.com
Memorial holds Veterans' Day observance
The National D-Day Memorial held its annual Veterans Day observance Friday. The observance is always held at the Memorial, but this year heavy rain, brought to us by Hurricane Nicole, forced it indoors. The D-Day Memorial, an open air venue, must always have a plan that it can quickly switch...
NBC 29 News
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony....
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
Comments / 0