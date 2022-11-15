ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Katy Young Yaroslavsky to win LA City Council's 5th District seat

LOS ANGELES - Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council's 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. As of Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58%...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Karen Bass Defeats Rick Caruso To Become Los Angeles’ First Woman Mayor — Update

UPDATED, 4:15 PM: Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso in the race for Los Angeles Mayor, becoming the first woman to lead the city. With 70% of the vote tallied, the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County shows Bass with an insurmountable lead of more than 46,500 votes over Caruso. Caruso had led the race after Election Day, but was surpassed by Bass last Friday. Since then, Bass has led consistently in each of the last six updates. Caruso called Bass to concede this evening.   In a statement, Bass said, “The people of Los Angeles have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

From LA Mayoral Election Result to the UN’s COP27 Conference

On today’s show, we discuss the LA mayoral election result, USC’s food drive, the top basketball prospect in the country committing to USC, the upcoming Rolling Loud concert, Whittier sheriff cadets involved in a freak accident, the new LA environmental justice office, and the UN’s COP27 conference. All that and more, From Where We Are.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

$15M grant to house 500 women, their families on Skid Row

The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state's first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Delivered through the state's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita outlines its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail

The city of Santa Clarita shared details of its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail, which would connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, and addressed some concerns from residents, who worry about potential crime incidents as the trail would be constructed near their backyards. According to Alex Porlier, a project manager...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races

NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Election results too close to call

Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA

