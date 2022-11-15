Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
Katy Young Yaroslavsky to win LA City Council's 5th District seat
LOS ANGELES - Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council's 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. As of Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58%...
Hydee Feldstein Soto set to become L.A.'s first female Latina city attorney
Hydee Feldstein Soto is set to become Los Angeles’ first female and first Latina city attorney after declaring victory Wednesday.
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, making her the first woman to lead the city.
Karen Bass Defeats Rick Caruso To Become Los Angeles’ First Woman Mayor — Update
UPDATED, 4:15 PM: Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso in the race for Los Angeles Mayor, becoming the first woman to lead the city. With 70% of the vote tallied, the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County shows Bass with an insurmountable lead of more than 46,500 votes over Caruso. Caruso had led the race after Election Day, but was surpassed by Bass last Friday. Since then, Bass has led consistently in each of the last six updates. Caruso called Bass to concede this evening. In a statement, Bass said, “The people of Los Angeles have...
Bass again takes wider lead over Caruso in LA mayor's race update
Karen Bass has again widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the LA mayoral race according to Tuesday's update.
‘A mandate': Measure A supporters celebrate check on L.A. County sheriff's power
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice today to celebrate its passage.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
Bass adds to lead over Caruso in L.A. mayoral race, now up 36,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass again expanded her lead over developer Rick Caruso today in the race to be Los Angeles’ next mayor, with an advantage of more than 36,000 votes, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
Long Beach Just Elected Its First Black Mayor. Its First LGBTQ+ Mayor is Going to Congress
Robert Garcia is mayor of Long Beach, but not for long. With last week’s midterm victory, Garcia, 44, is headed to D.C. as congressman-elect of the 42nd district. He’ll be the first immigrant and openly LGBTQ+ representative in the House. Also not in his current post for long?...
From LA Mayoral Election Result to the UN’s COP27 Conference
On today’s show, we discuss the LA mayoral election result, USC’s food drive, the top basketball prospect in the country committing to USC, the upcoming Rolling Loud concert, Whittier sheriff cadets involved in a freak accident, the new LA environmental justice office, and the UN’s COP27 conference. All that and more, From Where We Are.
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
What Kind Of LA County Sheriff Will Robert Luna Be?
Luna, the former Long Beach Police chief promises a “180 degree difference” in how he'll run LASD. Incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday.
Bass widens lead over Caruso in Los Angeles mayor's race latest numbers
Karen Bass has widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor's race according to new numbers released Monday.
Supervisors require all L.A. county departments to track gender equity
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion today to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
$15M grant to house 500 women, their families on Skid Row
The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state's first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Delivered through the state's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, the...
Santa Clarita outlines its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail
The city of Santa Clarita shared details of its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail, which would connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, and addressed some concerns from residents, who worry about potential crime incidents as the trail would be constructed near their backyards. According to Alex Porlier, a project manager...
Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races
NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
Election results too close to call
Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
