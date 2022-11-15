UPDATED, 4:15 PM: Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso in the race for Los Angeles Mayor, becoming the first woman to lead the city. With 70% of the vote tallied, the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County shows Bass with an insurmountable lead of more than 46,500 votes over Caruso. Caruso had led the race after Election Day, but was surpassed by Bass last Friday. Since then, Bass has led consistently in each of the last six updates. Caruso called Bass to concede this evening. In a statement, Bass said, “The people of Los Angeles have...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO