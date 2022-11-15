ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

By John Haltiwanger, Lloyd Lee
In this handout photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on October 31, 2022, a Russian warship launches a cruise missile at a target in Ukraine. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP
  • A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people.
  • Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies.
  • Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.

A top Senate Democrat said that the reported missile strike in Poland could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war, in which the country's military allies are forced to act if Russia was indeed behind the attack on Tuesday.

Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Politico that he hoped Moscow would quickly clarify if the strike was unintentional because it could prompt a military response from Western allies given Poland's NATO membership.

"I hope that the Russians apologize quickly for the loss of life and express that it wasn't intentional. Obviously, if it was intentional, that has all kinds of consequences to it," Menendez told Politico. "It's definitely an enlargement of the conflict and of course it brings into question Article 5."

NATO operates under the principle of collective defense, which is enshrined in the alliance's founding treaty. It stipulates that an attack against one NATO country, such as Poland, is considered an attack against all members of the alliance. An accidental strike would be less likely to lead to the invocation of Article 5. The alliance's collective defense mechanism has only been invoked once, following the 9/11 terror attacks against the US.

Details surrounding the explosion in Poland on Tuesday are still emerging.

A US intelligence official told The Associated Press that Russian missiles landed in an eastern Polish village on Tuesday and killed two people. Polish media also reported the strike.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, tweeted on Tuesday that the agency "cannot confirm the reports or any of the details at this time."

Russia's defense ministry denied responsibility for the attack and said that the reports were a "deliberate provocation to escalate" the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General said that he spoke to Poland's president and offered his condolences. Stoltenberg said NATO is "monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting," adding, "Important that all facts are established."

Dave Clark
1d ago

I mean, let's assume for a moment that it was intentional, does anyone really think that Russia would own it and say it was intentional? obviously they're going to say it was an accident 🤣

TrueNorth
1d ago

Maybe Poland is not reporting it much so the people will not get so scared. If this was an accident and we fired back, Poland and it's people are in the cross hairs again. I do not think Russia will apologize one way or the other.

Ryan McManimon
1d ago

Lots of experts in all the comments sections. Nobody is ever going to know for sure who fired those missiles, or who took out the Nordstrom pipeline, or who blew up the bridges. One thing we do know is that we are about to be at war with nuclear superpowers that are run by unhinged lunatics, and our leader can’t put two sentences together. Buckle up. Oh and if you think everything is expensive now, just wait..

