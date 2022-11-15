ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

22 LA County sheriff’s recruits hit by vehicle during run

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A vehicle struck 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday and five were critically injured, authorities said. A total of 23 people were injured, including the driver, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Sheila Kelliher. In...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WDIO-TV

Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way. Residents in Buffalo awoke to blowing, heavy...
BUFFALO, NY
WDIO-TV

Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ November 17th

With fishing seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and hunting seasons beginning, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for November 17th are from Nevaeh McGhghy, Janine Fronden, Leo Hromatka, Zach Ikola, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Early goal propels UWS women past Northland in Highway 2 rivalry

The University of Wisconsin at Superior woman’s hockey team is fresh off battling University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and Gustavus Adolphus hit the comforts of their rink to host Northland. The Yellowjackets got on the board first with a score by Gaby Andreacchi for the score. Anna Scherling...
SUPERIOR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy